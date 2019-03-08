Search

Bookings pour in for Norfolk hotel after it features on national TV

PUBLISHED: 14:11 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 27 August 2019

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Feedback from a TV show has already paid dividends for a couple who run a hotel in north Norfolk.

Behind the scenes during filming at the Dial House, Reepham. Pictures: supplied by Hannah SpringhamBehind the scenes during filming at the Dial House, Reepham. Pictures: supplied by Hannah Springham

Hannah Springham, 37, and husband Andrew Jones, 38, took over The Dial House in Reepham in May 2018.

And they were filmed for Channel Four's documentary series, the Great Hotel Escape experiencing the highs and lows of running their first hotel.

They feature in the first three episodes of the series with the first one airing yesterday, and the next two, at 4pm today and tomorrow.

Ms Springham said: "It was quite weird watching the first episode, as we had not seen it before. But I'm really pleased with it. It's great for Norfolk and Reepham. The Dial House and the food look fabulous on the show.

"We've had lots of feedback overnight, and we've already had people wanting to stay at the hotel the week after Christmas, following the show. It's a dream really. We need to be on the map."

The couple were filmed during their first year of set-up and survival for the 20-part series that follows hoteliers and Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker.

As part of the show, the Gogglebox stars meet families who have left the rat race to run their own hotels in some of Britain's most beautiful locations.

Behind the scenes during filming at the Dial House, Reepham. Pictures: supplied by Hannah SpringhamBehind the scenes during filming at the Dial House, Reepham. Pictures: supplied by Hannah Springham

