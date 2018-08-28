Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Warnings over sales of deadly bootleg vodka

PUBLISHED: 08:46 23 January 2019

Deadly vodka could be on sale in Norfolk after bottles of the fake brand alcohol were seized. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Deadly vodka could be on sale in Norfolk after bottles of the fake brand alcohol were seized. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Archant

A warning has been issued over the sale of potentially deadly vodka.

The warning applies to fake brand Radanoff, which Norfolk County Council’s trading standards team warned contained industrial alcohol and could cause blindness or death.

Bottles of the dangerous alcohol were recently seized in Hull and Norfolk Trading Standards urged the public to report any bottles on sale in our region.

In a tweet it said: “If you spot this product on sale in #Norfolk you can report it to us to check it out by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline (anonymously if you wish) on 03454 04 05 06 or via their online form at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer - or you can call police on 101.”

Most Read

WATCH: 10-year-old sings moving song for brother Denver Clinton who is battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE

Norfolk council to boost ‘sorrowful’ play area with £200,000 of new equipment

Pictured, what Dereham Town Council hope the play area will look like. PHOTO: RUSSELL PLAY

Around 200 stones stolen from wall

Around 200 coping stones have been stolen from a wall in the Breckland area, near Dereham. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Extra day announced for Dereham Blues Festival as plans well underway for 2019 event

Dereham Blues Festival. Pictures: David Bale

Chocolate bars, coffee and hot chocolate stolen from sheds

Police are appealing for witnesses after chocolate bars, coffee and hot chocolate was stolen from sheds. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

WATCH: 10-year-old sings moving song for brother Denver Clinton who is battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE

Norfolk council to boost ‘sorrowful’ play area with £200,000 of new equipment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Around 200 stones stolen from wall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Extra day announced for Dereham Blues Festival as plans well underway for 2019 event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chocolate bars, coffee and hot chocolate stolen from sheds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Dereham Town score six to cruise into semi-finals of Norfolk Senior Cup

It was an excellent evening for Adam Gusterson at Brewers Green Lane Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

“I carry my dad’s emotions on my shoulders” says woman part of the growing ‘sandwich generation’

Waking up at night, unable to sleep because you're thinking about everything that has to be done in the morning. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Project providing events for older people shortlisted for prestigious award

Silver Social, run by Breckland Council, has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Breckland Council

Drivers on A47 face delays due to broken-down car

The A47 at Hockering. Picture Google.

Weather warning over ice in Norfolk and Suffolk extended

Icy weather means drivers will need to track down those windscreen scrapers. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists