'Brad's Bash' set to celebrate life of popular young cricketer

PUBLISHED: 12:58 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 20 August 2019

'Brad's Bash' will remember Bradley Raper, from Scarning, who died following a collision near Thetford in October. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

'Brad's Bash' will remember Bradley Raper, from Scarning, who died following a collision near Thetford in October. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Hundreds are set to remember a young cricketer who tragically died following a car crash.

Bradley Raper (front left) was a keen cricketer and played for Dereham Cricket Club. Picture: Dereham CCBradley Raper (front left) was a keen cricketer and played for Dereham Cricket Club. Picture: Dereham CC

'Brad's Bash', to be held at Dereham Cricket Club, will celebrate the life of Bradley Raper and raise funds for the first responders who attempted to save his life.

Mr Raper, from Scarning, was involved in a two-car collision near Thetford last year and died after being flown by the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Tributes to Bradley Raper were led by his friend and Norwich City star, Todd Cantwell. Picture Amber Cantwell.Tributes to Bradley Raper were led by his friend and Norwich City star, Todd Cantwell. Picture Amber Cantwell.

His death triggered an outpouring of emotion from the Dereham community, with tributes led by friend and Norwich City star Todd Cantwell.

On Sunday, August 25, Mr Raper's friends, family and former clubmates will come together for a special 30-over match between a Dereham XI and Brad XI, starting at 1pm.

All proceeds raised at Brad's Bash, featuring a charity raffle, auction and BBQ, will be donated to EAAA in a bid to help the charity continue saving lives.

Visit the Brad's Bash Just Giving page to donate.

