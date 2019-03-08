'Brad's Bash' set to celebrate life of popular young cricketer
PUBLISHED: 12:58 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 20 August 2019
Archant
Hundreds are set to remember a young cricketer who tragically died following a car crash.
'Brad's Bash', to be held at Dereham Cricket Club, will celebrate the life of Bradley Raper and raise funds for the first responders who attempted to save his life.
Mr Raper, from Scarning, was involved in a two-car collision near Thetford last year and died after being flown by the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) to Addenbrooke's Hospital.
His death triggered an outpouring of emotion from the Dereham community, with tributes led by friend and Norwich City star Todd Cantwell.
On Sunday, August 25, Mr Raper's friends, family and former clubmates will come together for a special 30-over match between a Dereham XI and Brad XI, starting at 1pm.
All proceeds raised at Brad's Bash, featuring a charity raffle, auction and BBQ, will be donated to EAAA in a bid to help the charity continue saving lives.
Visit the Brad's Bash Just Giving page to donate.