Norfolk pub break in leaves drinkers lacking Christmas spirits

A break in at a Norfolk pub has left drinkers lacking Christmas spirits.

The Wetherspoons pub in Fakenham was broken into in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

A window was smashed during the burglary and several bottles of spirits were taken.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said they were called to The Limes, on Bridge Street, at around half past six on December 24, and were still at the pub at 10am.

They added officers were still at the pub, taking an account from the victims and making enquiries with other local businesses.

A tweet from North Norfolk Police said: “Out early this Christmas Eve on foot patrol in Fakenham town centre following reports of a burglary at #TheLimes in the early hours of this morning.

“Did you see or hear anything? Call 101 and quote ref 42 of 24/12/18.

“Merry Christmas to all.”

Anyone with any information relating to the incident should call 101, quoting the above reference number.