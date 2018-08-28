Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

£100,000 Dragons’ Den style business fund launched to support local entrepreneurs

PUBLISHED: 12:32 15 January 2019

Breckland Council has launched the Breckland Innovation Den, a £100,000 fund for local entrepreneurs. Picture: Breckland Council

Breckland Council has launched the Breckland Innovation Den, a £100,000 fund for local entrepreneurs. Picture: Breckland Council

Supplied

A new £100,000 fund has been launched in Breckland to support local entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses in an effort to boost employment and training opportunities in the area.

The Breckland Innovation Den has been launched by Breckland Council, which is inviting local, innovative businesses and new start-ups to enter a Dragons’ Den-style process to bid for a share of the £100,000 funding available.

Applicants can bid for a grant of between £5,000 and £20,000 to help them develop their business or idea, with Breckland Council also currently in the process of developing a pack of support services that will be available to help successful applicants.

Councillor Sam Chapman-Allen, deputy leader and executive member for corporate strategy and investment at Breckland Council said: “Not only will our new Innovation Den help develop employment and training opportunities for local people but it will also help foster and nurture our next generation of local entrepreneurs and businesses who are committed to seeing their business thrive in Breckland.

“If you have a business idea you would like to develop in 2019 or maybe you run a local business and are looking to develop or diversify into new markets you can apply.”

Applicants will be asked to demonstrate how the funding can help them to deliver products or services that are currently not provided within the district or explain how their emerging business can use the seed grant to get off the ground.

Applications to the Breckland Innovation Den will go through a rigorous shortlisting which will be run by Norfolk Community Foundation before people are invited to pitch their idea to a panel of judges, similar to TV show Dragons’ Den.

The panel will comprise of Breckland councillors, business leaders, and business school academics who will decide on which ideas and businesses could be worth investing in.

Applications for the Breckland Business Innovation Den can be downloaded from www.Breckland.gov.uk/BrecklandInnovationDen and completed applications must be submitted no later than 5pm on Monday, February 4.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Electrical fencing and wire stolen from mid Norfolk field

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to a theft in Reymerston. Photo: Archant

Body found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Man’s body found in water after search for missing person

The harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman ‘harassed’ over controversial housing plan that impacted ‘important hedge’

Helen Palmer-Wright, second from left, pictured with her children and grandchildren. Photo: Helen Palmer-Wright

Latest from the Dereham Times

£100,000 Dragons’ Den style business fund launched to support local entrepreneurs

Breckland Council has launched the Breckland Innovation Den, a £100,000 fund for local entrepreneurs. Picture: Breckland Council

Panto promises to be full of outrageously colourful costumes, laughter and music

The Creakes Drama Group'’s 2019 pantomime, Cinderella. The cast. Pictures: Peter Bird

‘Cor blust me, ass the bor who never grew up’- Friends of Norfolk Dialect’s annual panto

Norfolk Dialect Pantomime, East Tuddenham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

From the frontline: ‘Eventually a patient will die 50 yards from A&E due to queuing’

Back of an ambulance worker as he puts on surgical gloves. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Body found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists