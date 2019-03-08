Flag raised to honour country's Merchant Navy heroes

The courage and determination of those who have served for their country was celebrated on Merchant Navy Day.

The annual occasion, which salutes merchant sailors across the globe, saw up to a thousand famous Red Ensigns flags flown around the UK.

On Tuesday, September 3, Breckland Council played its part by raising a flag at its Elizbeth House base in Dereham.

Council chairman Lynda Turner was joined by Lieutenant Commander Wright MBE and Captain Chris Woods, as well as Peter Loades and John English from the Royal British Legion, for a poignant ceremony and a minute's silence.

"The UK's security and prosperity has always been dependent on the strong and dynamic merchant fleet since the beginning of international trade," said Mrs Turner.

"However, too often the merchant fleet and its sailors are the forgotten heroes.

"Raising the Red Ensign at Elizabeth House is our opportunity to show the UK merchant sailors that they have our full support."