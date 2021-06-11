Council raises Rainbow Flag for Pride Month

Published: 12:07 PM June 11, 2021

Breckland council's chairman Roy Brame - fourth from left - and leader Sam Chapman-Allen, right, with council staff members at a flag raising for Pride Month 2021. - Credit: Breckland council

The Rainbow Flag has ben hoisted over mid-Norfolk as Breckland Council celebrates Pride Month.

The council's chairman, Roy Brame, said part of the event was explaining to organisations and business across Breckland how they could be more LGBT+ inclusive and welcoming.

Mr Brame said: "Breckland Council has raised the Rainbow Flag annually in June to celebrate Pride Month and show our commitment to Breckland residents as being an inclusive place for all.

"We are always looking for opportunities to raise awareness and support diversity and inclusion in Breckland, especially within our own workforce."

Pride Month is a commemoration of the Stonewall riots, which occurred as a result of routine police raids on gay bars in the USA in the 1960s.

Councillor Paul Hewett, who is leading the council's Pride Month, said: "It is vital as a modern employer, leading by example, that our staff from the LGBT+ community feel welcomed and fully included in the workplace. As part of Pride Month, our HR department is currently reviewing all of our Breckland staff policies to ensure they are inclusive and welcoming to the LGBT+ community."











