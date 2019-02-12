Arts programme to help tackle rural isolation and promote creativity wins national recognition

The Silver Social team at Breckland Council celebrate national recognition for their unique project tackling loneliness and isolation in rural communites. Picture: BRECKLAND COUNCIL Archant

A programme tackling loneliness and promoting creativity and volunteering in some of Norfolk’s isolated villages has won an award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Breckland Council’s Silver Social project has received a shortlist award from the National Campaign for the Arts (NCA) Hearts for the Arts Awards 2019.

The project was shortlisted for the Best Local Authority Arts Initiative which celebrates unsung heroes of local authorities who are championing the arts in their local community.

Judges and NCA partners called the Silver Social project “an exciting programme, bringing creativity in social settings to hundreds of over 60s across Norfolk, tackling loneliness and promoting creative living in towns and more isolated villages, whilst building local volunteering too”.

Councillor Paul Claussen, executive member of place for Breckland Council, said: “This wonderful project helps us reach out to the local community using various local and national artists to help reduce loneliness and improve mental health and well-being for our older residents. I would like to congratulate the hard working Silver Social team, volunteers and artists.”

For more information about Silver Social click here .