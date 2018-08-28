Project providing events for older people shortlisted for prestigious award

Silver Social, run by Breckland Council, has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Breckland Council Supplied

A project aiming to provide a programme of daytime events for older people in community venues has been shortlisted for a national award.

Silver Social, which is run by Breckland District Council, was nominated for the National Campaign for the Arts’ Hearts For the Arts Awards 2019.

The events put on by the project take place in libraries, village halls, museums and other community spaces across the district and is funded by Arts Council England, Breckland, and County Hall.

Paul Claussen, executive member of place at Breckland said: “Being shortlisted by such a prestigious national award is the perfect endorsement for such an innovative scheme like The Silver Social.

“This wonderful project helps us reach out to the local community using various local and national artists to help reduce loneliness and improve mental health and well-being for our older residents.”