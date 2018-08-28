Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Project providing events for older people shortlisted for prestigious award

PUBLISHED: 10:20 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 23 January 2019

Silver Social, run by Breckland Council, has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Breckland Council

Silver Social, run by Breckland Council, has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Breckland Council

Supplied

A project aiming to provide a programme of daytime events for older people in community venues has been shortlisted for a national award.

Silver Social, which is run by Breckland District Council, was nominated for the National Campaign for the Arts’ Hearts For the Arts Awards 2019.

The events put on by the project take place in libraries, village halls, museums and other community spaces across the district and is funded by Arts Council England, Breckland, and County Hall.

Paul Claussen, executive member of place at Breckland said: “Being shortlisted by such a prestigious national award is the perfect endorsement for such an innovative scheme like The Silver Social.

“This wonderful project helps us reach out to the local community using various local and national artists to help reduce loneliness and improve mental health and well-being for our older residents.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: 10-year-old sings moving song for brother Denver Clinton who is battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE

Norfolk council to boost ‘sorrowful’ play area with £200,000 of new equipment

Pictured, what Dereham Town Council hope the play area will look like. PHOTO: RUSSELL PLAY

Around 200 stones stolen from wall

Around 200 coping stones have been stolen from a wall in the Breckland area, near Dereham. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Extra day announced for Dereham Blues Festival as plans well underway for 2019 event

Dereham Blues Festival. Pictures: David Bale

Chocolate bars, coffee and hot chocolate stolen from sheds

Police are appealing for witnesses after chocolate bars, coffee and hot chocolate was stolen from sheds. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

WATCH: 10-year-old sings moving song for brother Denver Clinton who is battling cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk council to boost ‘sorrowful’ play area with £200,000 of new equipment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Around 200 stones stolen from wall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Extra day announced for Dereham Blues Festival as plans well underway for 2019 event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chocolate bars, coffee and hot chocolate stolen from sheds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Dereham Town score six to cruise into semi-finals of Norfolk Senior Cup

It was an excellent evening for Adam Gusterson at Brewers Green Lane Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

“I carry my dad’s emotions on my shoulders” says woman part of the growing ‘sandwich generation’

Waking up at night, unable to sleep because you're thinking about everything that has to be done in the morning. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Project providing events for older people shortlisted for prestigious award

Silver Social, run by Breckland Council, has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Breckland Council

Drivers on A47 face delays due to broken-down car

The A47 at Hockering. Picture Google.

Weather warning over ice in Norfolk and Suffolk extended

Icy weather means drivers will need to track down those windscreen scrapers. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists