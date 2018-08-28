Search

Advanced search

Council staff celebrate raising over £2000 for various charities

PUBLISHED: 17:05 21 December 2018

Breckland Council’s customer contact team announced they have raised over £2200 for MENCAP, British Heart Foundation and Norfolk’s EACH Hospice. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council

Breckland Council’s customer contact team announced they have raised over £2200 for MENCAP, British Heart Foundation and Norfolk’s EACH Hospice. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council

Archant

Staff at a district council have raised over £2000 for three different charities.

Breckland Council’s customer contact team announced they have raised over £2200 for MENCAP, British Heart Foundation and Norfolk’s EACH Hospice.

Over 12 months the team have hosted bake sales for colleagues, tuck shops and car boots to raise the funds as well as hoping to raise the profile of each charity.

A Breckland Council customer contact team spokesperson said: “We were delighted with the support from our fellow Breckland colleagues in 2018, raising over £2200 for these hardworking charities, which is all to offer support and help to Breckland residents.

“We look forward to smashing that amount next year!”

If you are taking part in fundraising for charity, contact our reporter Dan Bennett with the details by emailing daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Barber to open up shop for free haircuts on Christmas Day

Dads and Lads in the Cherry Tree car park. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

New headteacher shares his vision for the future of Norfolk high school

Chris Smith, headteacher at Neatherd High School. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Commuters delayed on A47 following crash and broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Most Read

Whittington to pay £224,000 for woman’s surrogacy in US after repeatedly failing to spot she had cervical cancer

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Firefighters tackle 10th floor fire in Hampstead housing block

Police and the London Fire Brigade tackle the fire in Lawn Road. Picture: David Douglas

Mohamed Aadam Mohamed killing: Kentish Town man Erick Ekam ‘stabbed victim so hard his blade snapped’, court told

A file image of the Old Bailey where Erick Ekam's trial is taking place. Picture: Nick Ansell

Latest from the Dereham Times

The guinea pigs are back indoors

There were plenty of cuddles for Snowflake during the various stops on his tour of the house. Picture Rob Silver

We are always here ready to help

The Norfolk fire service control room team who will be working on Christmas day. From left to right – Robert, Katrina, Jo and Lewis. Picture Norfolk Fire Service

Should all front line officers be armed with Taser? Weapon fired one in ten times last year

File photo of a police officer demonstrating Taser. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Motorist more than four times drink drive limit rolls car

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

Mother and girlfriend of young man killed in crash skydive together in his memory

Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists