Council staff celebrate raising over £2000 for various charities

Breckland Council’s customer contact team announced they have raised over £2200 for MENCAP, British Heart Foundation and Norfolk’s EACH Hospice. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council Archant

Staff at a district council have raised over £2000 for three different charities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Breckland Council’s customer contact team announced they have raised over £2200 for MENCAP, British Heart Foundation and Norfolk’s EACH Hospice.

Over 12 months the team have hosted bake sales for colleagues, tuck shops and car boots to raise the funds as well as hoping to raise the profile of each charity.

A Breckland Council customer contact team spokesperson said: “We were delighted with the support from our fellow Breckland colleagues in 2018, raising over £2200 for these hardworking charities, which is all to offer support and help to Breckland residents.

“We look forward to smashing that amount next year!”

If you are taking part in fundraising for charity, contact our reporter Dan Bennett with the details by emailing daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.