Covid heroes recognised at special awards evening

Published: 4:46 PM September 23, 2021

Heroes from across Breckland have been recognised for their selfless public service throughout the coronavirus crisis at a special ceremony.

A number of residents and organisations from across the district were saluted during a Chairman's Special Recognition Evening.

Staff from Shipdham school Thomas Bullock Primary Academy received special recognition for supporting pupils and parents throughout the pandemic - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

The awards night, held at Dereham Memorial Hall, was hosted by Breckland Council chairman Roy Brame and his predecessor, Lynda Turner.

Staff and pupils at Thomas Bullock Primary Academy, in Shipdham, were hailed for their resilience and public service throughout the pandemic.

The same recognition was given to Raj and Lax Purewal, owners of nearby Shipdham Stores.

Councillor Paul Hewett accepts a special recognition award on behalf of Shipdham Stores - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

You may also want to watch:

And there was more to celebrate in Shipdham as All Saints Church fundraisers, Richard and Lesley Waterhouse, received an award for leading a team of crafters who helped raise £4,000 by making face masks.

Meanwhile, the Dereham Community Crafters were given a special award for their yarn bombing of Dereham town centre, which welcomed shoppers back to the high street after lockdown.

In attendance at the event, on September 17, were the High Sheriff of Norfolk, Michael Gurney, and Deputy Lieutenant Alex Bartrum, alongside various town and district figureheads.

Lynda Turner (left) presents a special recognition award to Richard and Lesley Waterhouse, from Shipdham - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Following the ceremony, Mr Brame and Mrs Turner said: "We felt the time was right to shine a spotlight on some of our amazing organisations and residents.

"They have truly gone above and beyond in delivering support to people in Breckland during the pandemic, and in protecting the environment.

"We can't thank them enough and hope the recognition event goes some way in showing our appreciation."

Roy Brame (left) presents Mac MacDonald, one half of Thetford Wombles, with an award - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Elsewhere in the district, Mac and Sue MacDonald, known as 'The Thetford Wombles', were recognised for their 100-day litter pick challenge, inspired by the late Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Staying in Thetford, Sharon Thompson from Pine Close Community Centre was loudly applauded for her work in providing free meals to residents.

Chris Goddard, a local artist, was awarded a special recognition gong for her artwork which raised the profile of the NHS and other frontline workers during the pandemic.

Roy Brame presents a special recognition award to Sharon Thompson from Pine Close Community Centre in Thetford - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

And Tina Cunnell, Thetford town clerk, and Glynis Irish, representing gardening group Sex, Rock 'n' Roll and Weeding Thetford, received special recognition awards for their service to residents and the environment.

Thetford artist Chris Goddard (left) presents Lynda Turner with a portrait to thank her for public service during the pandemic - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Roy Brame presents Thetford town clerk Tina Cunnell with a special recognition award - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography







