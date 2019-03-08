New scheme gives residents better access to litter-picking equipment

Residents, schools and volunteers are being provided with specialist equipment to help them clean up their communities.

As part of the Breckland Community Shed Network, market towns in the district will have access to litter-picking equipment and basic gardening tools in their own sheds.

The scheme, launched by Breckland Council in partnership with town-based organisation, is designed to make it easier for volunteers to borrow equipment regardless of where they live.

Sheds will be managed by Swaffham's Iceni Partnership, The Connaught Hall in Attleborough, town councils in Watton and Thetford, and in Dereham by Breckland Council.

Mark Robinson, Breckland's executive member of community, leisure and culture, said: "Many residents are proud of where they live and ask us how they can get involved in litter picks.

"The sheds will make it easier for people to organise their own clean-up by contacting their nearest shed manager to access volunteers and make arrangements to borrow the kit."

To join an existing clean-up group, visit the Pure Clean Earth Facebook page or check with your parish council.