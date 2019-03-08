Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New scheme gives residents better access to litter-picking equipment

PUBLISHED: 12:39 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 01 August 2019

The Breckland Community Shed Network will give people access to litter pick equipment and basic gardening tools. Picture: Breckland Council

The Breckland Community Shed Network will give people access to litter pick equipment and basic gardening tools. Picture: Breckland Council

Archant

Residents, schools and volunteers are being provided with specialist equipment to help them clean up their communities.

As part of the Breckland Community Shed Network, market towns in the district will have access to litter-picking equipment and basic gardening tools in their own sheds.

The scheme, launched by Breckland Council in partnership with town-based organisation, is designed to make it easier for volunteers to borrow equipment regardless of where they live.

You may also want to watch:

Sheds will be managed by Swaffham's Iceni Partnership, The Connaught Hall in Attleborough, town councils in Watton and Thetford, and in Dereham by Breckland Council.

Mark Robinson, Breckland's executive member of community, leisure and culture, said: "Many residents are proud of where they live and ask us how they can get involved in litter picks.

"The sheds will make it easier for people to organise their own clean-up by contacting their nearest shed manager to access volunteers and make arrangements to borrow the kit."

To join an existing clean-up group, visit the Pure Clean Earth Facebook page or check with your parish council.

Most Read

Tributes to popular doctor who served town for 30 years

Former Dereham doctor Andy Marczewski. Picture: Courtesy of Dr Marczewski's family

‘A coup for the town’ - business unveils next phase of £1.5m ‘masterplan’

Neil Greentree, managing director of the Greentree Group. The company is looking to expand its operations on Hurn Road in Dereham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Dereham cafe owner on the secrets to her business success

Ella Winterbone who left the school in 2015 to study Hotel Reception and Events at Norwich City College is celebrating one and a half years since her business opened. Picture: Jacks

‘A mean, miserable act of greed’: Carer stole £3,000 from 83-year-old with dementia

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Driver due to be sentenced after fatal crash on A47 in Norfolk

The A47 was closed at Scarning after the fatal crash involving two lorries. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Tributes to popular doctor who served town for 30 years

Former Dereham doctor Andy Marczewski. Picture: Courtesy of Dr Marczewski's family

‘A coup for the town’ - business unveils next phase of £1.5m ‘masterplan’

Neil Greentree, managing director of the Greentree Group. The company is looking to expand its operations on Hurn Road in Dereham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Dereham cafe owner on the secrets to her business success

Ella Winterbone who left the school in 2015 to study Hotel Reception and Events at Norwich City College is celebrating one and a half years since her business opened. Picture: Jacks

‘A mean, miserable act of greed’: Carer stole £3,000 from 83-year-old with dementia

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Driver due to be sentenced after fatal crash on A47 in Norfolk

The A47 was closed at Scarning after the fatal crash involving two lorries. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Dereham Times

Road reopens after car overturns in two-vehicle crash

Guton Hall Lane, Brandiston. Picture: Google Street Maps

Free rides, gin train and live music on offer at annual steam rally

The 10th edition of the Reepham and Whitwell Station Steam Rally is set to take place this weekend. Picture: Nick Butcher

New scheme gives residents better access to litter-picking equipment

The Breckland Community Shed Network will give people access to litter pick equipment and basic gardening tools. Picture: Breckland Council

Driver due to be sentenced after fatal crash on A47 in Norfolk

The A47 was closed at Scarning after the fatal crash involving two lorries. Picture: Ian Burt

Football club’s rallying cry to help the Magpies soar and ‘achieve something really special’

Dereham Town Football Club is calling on local people to show their support for the Magpies. Pictured is fans at Bury. Picture: DTFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists