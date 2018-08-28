Police seize a car after driver reported for being on the road without insurance

A car seized by Breckland Poilce after the driver was reported for driving without insurance. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police in Dereham have seized a car after the driver was reported for driving without any insurance or a valid MOT.

Dereham safer neighbourhood team seized a quantity of cash and drugs while carrying out a warrent in Watton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Dereham safer neighbourhood team seized a quantity of cash and drugs while carrying out a warrent in Watton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Taking to Twitter to share news of the confiscation officers tweeted that it had been a busy day for the safer neighbourhood team.

First day back for #DerehamSNT and PC1459/508/1357 have been busy with a warrant in #Watton where drugs and cash was seized.

Officers and a road offence in Holt Rd, Dereham - Driver reported for no insurance & no MOT.

