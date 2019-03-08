Search

Sports camp offers children something to do during summer holidays

PUBLISHED: 15:31 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 18 July 2019

Summer Sports Camp will give children in Breckland something to do during the summer holidays. Picture: Breckland Council

Archant

A summer camp will give youngsters an opportunity to try a range of different sports during the school holidays.

The Summer Sports Camp, funded by Breckland Council, encourages children aged five to 11 to get involved with something new from July 29 until August 30.

Delivered by professional coaches from Aspire PE, the programme offers sports including dodgeball, rounders and several new adaptive sports such as pop lacrosse, boccia and Quidditch.

You may also want to watch:

Running from Monday to Friday in the morning (10am-12pm) or afternoon (1pm-3pm), each session costs £3 and venues include Watton, Bawdeswell, Attleborough and Garboldisham. Booking is not required.

Mark Robinson, Breckland's executive member for community, leisure and culture, said: "The Summer Sports Camp sessions provide a wonderful opportunity for young people to have fun, meet new friends and learn a new activity.

"The events include a host of small villages, ensuring they are accessible to as many families as possible."

For more information, visit the Breckland Council website. For sessions in Thetford and Dereham, contact your local leisure centre.

Month-long roadworks to affect drivers and bus routes

Wellington Road in Dereham is set to be closed for almost a month between the junctions with Theatre Street and Cowper Road. Picture: Google

Signs costing £45,000 could bring ‘a real boost’ to town centre

Dereham could soon be boosted by the installation of signage costing £45,000. Picture: Ian Burt

Neighbour ‘heard cries for help’ before rushing to aid of fire victim

Firefighters dealt with a fire at a bungalow on Gwyn Crescent in Fakenham. Picture: Gemma Grand

Tributes paid to former teacher who will be ‘greatly missed’ by community she helped build

Tributes have been paid to Jan Godfrey. Picture: Matthew Usher.

WATCH: Inside the £1m cannabis factory discovered at a Norfolk industrial estate

Police clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

