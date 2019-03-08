Sports camp offers children something to do during summer holidays

Summer Sports Camp will give children in Breckland something to do during the summer holidays. Picture: Breckland Council Archant

A summer camp will give youngsters an opportunity to try a range of different sports during the school holidays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Summer Sports Camp will give children in Breckland something to do during the summer holidays. Picture: Breckland Council Summer Sports Camp will give children in Breckland something to do during the summer holidays. Picture: Breckland Council

The Summer Sports Camp, funded by Breckland Council, encourages children aged five to 11 to get involved with something new from July 29 until August 30.

Delivered by professional coaches from Aspire PE, the programme offers sports including dodgeball, rounders and several new adaptive sports such as pop lacrosse, boccia and Quidditch.

You may also want to watch:

Running from Monday to Friday in the morning (10am-12pm) or afternoon (1pm-3pm), each session costs £3 and venues include Watton, Bawdeswell, Attleborough and Garboldisham. Booking is not required.

Mark Robinson, Breckland's executive member for community, leisure and culture, said: "The Summer Sports Camp sessions provide a wonderful opportunity for young people to have fun, meet new friends and learn a new activity.

"The events include a host of small villages, ensuring they are accessible to as many families as possible."

For more information, visit the Breckland Council website. For sessions in Thetford and Dereham, contact your local leisure centre.