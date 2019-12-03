5 issues that will shape Mid Norfolk vote

How will constituents in Mid Norfolk towns including Dereham cast their vote? Picture: Ian Burt

Mid Norfolk is seen as a Conservative safe seat having been held by the Tories since it was re-established as a constituency ahead of the 1983 general election.

The Mid Norfolk seat at the general election is being contested by Steffan Aquarone (Liberal Democrats, left), Dr Adrian Heald (Labour, middle), George Freeman (Conservatives, right) and PJ O'Gorman (Independent). Picture: Alex Broadway/Supplied/Archant The Mid Norfolk seat at the general election is being contested by Steffan Aquarone (Liberal Democrats, left), Dr Adrian Heald (Labour, middle), George Freeman (Conservatives, right) and PJ O'Gorman (Independent). Picture: Alex Broadway/Supplied/Archant

For 14 years, the heartland of Nelson's County was under the stewardship of Richard Ryder, who served as chief whip in John Major's government between 1990 and 1995.

In 1997 he was succeeded by fellow Tory stalwart Keith Simpson but parliamentary boundary changes prior to the 2010 election saw Mr Simpson selected to instead stand for the newly-created Broadland seat.

That paved the way for George Freeman to stand in Mid Norfolk and voters were evidently impressed, handing him the biggest Conservative majority in the constituency since 1992.

A scene from the last Mid Norfolk general election count at Dereham Leisure Centre. Picture: Archant A scene from the last Mid Norfolk general election count at Dereham Leisure Centre. Picture: Archant

At the last election in 2017, Mr Freeman came out on top for the third successive time (32,828 votes) with a majority of 16,086 as 70pc of voters went to the polls.

The Labour candidate Sarah Simpson was second with 16,742 votes

The big issues

- Brexit: Mr Freeman - who campaigned to Remain in the EU - is now backing the new deal while Liberal Democrat candidate Steffan Aquarone is at the other end of the scale in keeping with party lines.

The Conservatives' parliamentary candidate for Mid Norfolk, George Freeman. Picture: Ian Burt The Conservatives' parliamentary candidate for Mid Norfolk, George Freeman. Picture: Ian Burt

- The NHS: Fast becoming an election priority and it seems voters in Mid Norfolk feel the same. A lack of funding was demonstrated last month as Dereham grandmother Betty Battelley and 130 others had private referrals cancelled, with NNUH explaining it has already exceeded its private spending budget for the year.

- A47 improvements: Traffic problems and accident blackspots have plagued constituents for years and Mr Freeman has said "enough is enough".

- Public transport: The fight for improved disabled access is familiar for train passengers across the region, especially those using Wymondham station. Greater Anglia has finally submitted a bid for funding.

Labour's parliamentary candidate for Mid Norfolk, Dr Adrian Heald. Picture: Supplied Labour's parliamentary candidate for Mid Norfolk, Dr Adrian Heald. Picture: Supplied

- The high street: A pertinent issue in towns including Dereham, Watton and Attleborough. Empty shops, a lack of variety and inability to attract big-name retailers are a major concern.

The list of candidates:

- Steffan Aquarone (Lib Dems)

- George Freeman (Con)

The Liberal Democrats' parliamentary candidate for Mid Norfolk, Steffan Aquarone. Picture: Alex Broadway The Liberal Democrats' parliamentary candidate for Mid Norfolk, Steffan Aquarone. Picture: Alex Broadway

- Adrian Heald (Lab)

- P J O'Gorman (Independent)