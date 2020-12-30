Delays 'likely' while BT conducts maintenance work

Delays are likely on a busy road while BT carries out maintenance work.

Drivers in Dereham can expect hold-ups on Sunday, January 12, while British Telecom completes a service on Wellington Road, near the junction with St Nicholas Street.

According to Norfolk Roadworks information, access is required to provide a service to the underground BT structure beneath the road.

The road will remain open, but a two-way temporary traffic lights system will be in place.

Delays in the area have been deemed 'likely', but work is not scheduled to take place any longer than a single day.

Back in July, traders expressed concern over roadworks which closed Wellington Road for four weeks between the junctions with Theatre Street and Cowper Road.

