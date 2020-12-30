Search

Delays 'likely' while BT conducts maintenance work

PUBLISHED: 14:18 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 30 December 2019

Archant

Delays are likely on a busy road while BT carries out maintenance work.

Drivers in Dereham can expect hold-ups on Sunday, January 12, while British Telecom completes a service on Wellington Road, near the junction with St Nicholas Street.

According to Norfolk Roadworks information, access is required to provide a service to the underground BT structure beneath the road.

The road will remain open, but a two-way temporary traffic lights system will be in place.

Delays in the area have been deemed 'likely', but work is not scheduled to take place any longer than a single day.

Back in July, traders expressed concern over roadworks which closed Wellington Road for four weeks between the junctions with Theatre Street and Cowper Road.

Keep up to date with the latest travel information using the EDP's live traffic map.

