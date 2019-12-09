Search

Firefighters tackle building fire on country lane

PUBLISHED: 17:26 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 09 December 2019

Three crews were called to a building fire on Berrys Lane in Honingham. Picture: Google Maps

Three crews were called to a building fire on Berrys Lane in Honingham. Picture: Google Maps

Fire crews were on hand to battle a blaze at a property on a rural road.

Firefighters from Dereham, Earlham and Carrow were mobilised at around 1.07pm on Monday afternoon (December 9) following reports of a building fire on Berrys Lane in Honingham.

The three crews - wearing breathing apparatus - used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Having made the scene safe by around 3pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was able to leave the situation in the hands of the property owner.

Norfolk Constabulary was also called and police remained in attendance after the fire was extinguished.

