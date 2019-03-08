Firefighters put out building fire in Dereham

Neville Close, Dereham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET Archant

Firefighters from Dereham were called to put out a building fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two appliances from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at 5.28pm on Friday, June 28.

You may also want to watch:

The crews from the mid-Norfolk market town arrived at Neville Close, near Toftwood Junior School, after receiving the call to say an "outdoor structure" was alight.

Firefighters put out the blaze using hoses and main jets.

They also wore breathing apparatus.