Firefighters put out building fire in Dereham
PUBLISHED: 08:57 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 29 June 2019
Firefighters from Dereham were called to put out a building fire.
Two appliances from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at 5.28pm on Friday, June 28.
The crews from the mid-Norfolk market town arrived at Neville Close, near Toftwood Junior School, after receiving the call to say an "outdoor structure" was alight.
Firefighters put out the blaze using hoses and main jets.
They also wore breathing apparatus.