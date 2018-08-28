Search

Offers over £350,000 sought for Lord Nelson’s former watering hole

PUBLISHED: 09:53 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 10 January 2019

The Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. Picture: Ian Burt

The Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Agents charged with selling Lord Nelson’s old watering hole have asked for offers over £350,000.

The Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. Picture: Ian Burt

The Lord Nelson pub in Burnham Thorpe, north Norfolk, has been put on the market following its closure on September 13, 2016.

Suffolk-based brewery Greene King, which owns the pub, announced it was selling the pub after giving up on an earlier plan to find a new landlord to take over its management.

A spokesman from Cambridge-based agents Everard Cole said: “The Lord Nelson, Burnham Thorpe was renamed in 1798 to honour the admiral Lord Nelson, who was born in the village but also frequently visited the pub during the 17th century.

“Situated opposite the picturesque village green, the pub provides a tremendous opportunity for the new owner to refurbish, extend or renovate.”

The Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. Picture: Ian Burt

The spokesman went onto highlight the benefits of the building, which is on Walsingham Road, saying: “It benefits from planning and listed building consent for a part single, part two-storey rear extension and two single storey side extensions, new kitchen, internal alterations and improvements to car park.

“Also worthy of note is the extensive, mature trade garden to the rear, which has a south-westerly aspect.

“The Lord Nelson is now on the market with offers sought in excess of £350,000.”

Greene King closed the pub, originally opened in 1637, after a row with the former landlords Debbie and Peter De Groeve, and allegations they took items of historical interest when they left, which they denied.

Bailiffs outside The Lord Nelson in Burnham Thorpe in 2016, when the pub closed. Picture: Ian Burt

The pub was registered as an asset of community value in 2016 by the Friends of Burnham Thorpe group, so they will still have some say over the building’s fate.

The pub was originally called The Plough, but renamed in honour of the village’s most famous son after his victory at the Battle of the Nile in 1798.

The naval hero frequented the pub when he returned to the Burnham Thorpe in the 1780s and 1790s.

The pub holds the same long benches, called settles, Nelson sat on, as well as its original stone floor.

The pub sign was taken down outside The Lord Nelson in Burnham Thorpe when it closed in 2016. Picture: Ian Burt

Anyone who wants more information about possibly buying the pub can email Jordan Hackney at jordan@everardcole.co.uk or call 01223 370055.

Obituary: Leading Norfolk farmer and world-renowned horse breeder dies aged 88

Tom Crane, an award-winning Norfolk farming leader and world-renowned Haflinger horse breeder, has died at the age of 88. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

West Norfolk 48 Fakenham 17: Long break takes it toll as Fakenham are well beaten

West Norfolk's No 8 Jamie Williamson scores the first try of the game despite the close attentions of Fakenham'’s Rob Ward and Brett Stolworthy Picture: MIKE WYATT

Ambitious proposals to transform revived carnival for special one-off event

Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk MPs gather in Norwich for Chamber of Commerce’s Big Debate

Norman Lamb is one of four MPs attending the Big Debate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
