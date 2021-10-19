News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Business

Farm enjoying another bumper year for pumpkin picking

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 6:51 PM October 19, 2021   
Four-year-old Cody Andrews collecting pumpkins at Algy's Farm Shop at Bintree. Picture: DENISE BRADL

Four-year-old Cody Andrews collecting pumpkins at Algys Farm Shop in Bintree - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A farm which becomes a pumpkin-picking mecca in the build-up to Halloween is enjoying another bumper year.

Algys Farm Shop in Bintree, between Dereham and Fakenham, attracts thousands of visitors to its fields full of giant orange fruit every October. 

Adam Whitby collecting pumpkins with his partner Abigail Hughes, and his son, two-year-old Leo, at A

Adam Whitby collecting pumpkins with his partner Abigail Hughes, and his son, two-year-old Leo, at Algys Farm Shop in Bintree - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Many families were left disappointed in 2020 as shops ran out of pumpkins earlier than usual. 

And now, following another tumultuous year, many are seeking some autumnal fun to brighten the recent gloom. 

It has put Algys at the forefront of what is an ever-growing trend for people to pick their own pumpkins. 

Owner Algy Garrod with some of his pumpkins at Algy's Farm Shop at Bintree. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner Algy Garrod with some of his pumpkins at Algys Farm Shop in Bintree - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

You may also want to watch:

On its busiest days, the business expects to welcome between 2,000 and 3,000 visitors. 

Its owner, Algy Garrod, said: "We have been busy once again this year. There are a lot of people coming out to see us.

Most Read

  1. 1 Early hours blaze tears through flat and gardens
  2. 2 Man in 80s from Norfolk found not guilty of historic sexual offences
  3. 3 Rescue centre saw demand for dogs jump 400pc during lockdown
  1. 4 Two fires in two hours on mid-Norfolk road
  2. 5 The most popular baby names in Norfolk in 2020 are revealed
  3. 6 Met Office issues warning for thunderstorms in Norfolk
  4. 7 Roof collapses into home after major blaze engulfs it
  5. 8 Century-long agreement over Dereham green space to end
  6. 9 Fire crews battling large house blaze
  7. 10 Revisit the industrial heritage in the heart of Norfolk

"Sunday just gone was the busiest day so far. We are probably seeing even more interest and, in truth, up to 3,000 is all we can handle here.

One-year-old Joseph Hopson from Wisbech, gets a ride in the wheel barrow with the pumpkins at Algy's

One-year-old Joseph Hopson, from Wisbech, gets a ride in the wheel barrow with the pumpkins at Algys Farm Shop in Bintree - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"People have definitely been coming earlier because pumpkins were in short supply last year and a lot of people missed out."

Originally an American trend, pumpkin picking has also taken off in the UK in recent years - down in large part to the rise of social media platforms such as Instagram. 

There are now dozens of locations in Norfolk offering 'pick your own' and, for families, couples and groups of friends, visiting their local pumpkin patch has become something of an annual pilgrimage. 

Friends Freddy Reynolds, 11, and Lily Walford, 13, by a pile of pumpkins at Algy's Farm Shop at Bint

Friends Freddy Reynolds, 11, and Lily Walford, 13, by a pile of pumpkins at Algys Farm Shop in Bintree - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Garrod admitted he was increasingly staggered at the level of interest. 

"A few years back we would put a display inside a marquee and it wasn't particularly popular," he said. 

"But for the last five years it has grown which, in turn, creates a logistical issue. We can grow more pumpkins, but we cannot grow more parking spaces.

Owner Algy Garrod with some of his pumpkins at Algy's Farm Shop at Bintree. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner Algy Garrod with some of his pumpkins at Algys Farm Shop in Bintree - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"It seems like it is definitely the thing to do these days. And the thing is, it is cheap entertainment, good value, you get outside and it is something for the kids as well.

"We get a lot of kids here, and plenty of big kids as well. They all want to post it on their Instagram."

Phillip Walford, eight, collecting pumpkins at Algy's Farm Shop at Bintree. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Phillip Walford, eight, collecting pumpkins at Algys Farm Shop in Bintree - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Dereham News
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flying Scotsman on the Mid Norfolk Railway in Dereham

Gallery

IN PICTURES: Flying Scotsman in all its glory on the Mid Norfolk Railway

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Westfield House, near Dereham, is through to the final of the National Learning Disability and Autism Awards

Care home reaches final of disability and autism awards

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Flying Scotsman pictured from above travelling along the Mid Norfolk Railway

Video

Amazing drone footage shows Flying Scotsman travelling through Norfolk

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Guests at Northgate High School looking at the exhibition of the archives during the 'Past, Present and Future' evening

Gallery

Students and staff come together for celebration of high school's history

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon