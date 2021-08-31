Pub's kitchen to close temporarily due to staff shortages and illness
A Dereham pub is having to temporarily close its kitchen due to a lack of available chefs, while a nationwide shortage of hospitality staff continues to wreak havoc across the industry.
Nigel Barton, landlord of the Bull, said: “We’re struggling all the way round, but the kitchen is the worst area.
“We got in touch with some agencies. Normally you can get hold of temps, but even they are struggling to fill places.”
Mr Barton said the pub was short of a third chef and his two current chefs both needed holidays.
He added that illness had also been an issue.
"It’s a shame, because we’ve got to a stage where we’re near full capacity most evening.
"Now we’re going to let our customers down, but if we can’t work the way we are, it’s best to close it.
“If there’s not the people out there to fill the places, then what can you do about it? Who do you blame? I don’t know.”
The kitchen will be closed on the evenings of September 2 to 10 and 13 to 14 inclusive, and all day 4 to 5 and 20 to 21.