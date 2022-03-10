News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
National plumbing firm set to open new branch in Dereham

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:58 PM March 10, 2022
City Plumbing is set to open a new branch at Dereham Business Hub

A national firm which sells plumbing and heating supplies is set to open a new branch in Dereham. 

City Plumbing was last year given permission to open a new unit at Dereham Business Hub on the south side of town. 

The company already has a number of shops across the region. 

Signage for the new branch has already been put up, and the company recently lodged an application for it to be illuminated in a manner which is similar to adjacent businesses. 

The proposal has received some negativity from local residents, one of whom said the illuminated signage would light up their home "all night long". 

In planning documents submitted to Breckland Council, the agent said its client had originally applied for non-illuminated signs, but then decided to replicate the signage of existing firms and submit retrospective plans. 

City Plumbing was approached for comment. 

To view the application, visit breckland.gov.uk/planning and look up reference 3PL/2022/0218/A.

