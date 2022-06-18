News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
National society hails Dereham pub's new hanging sign

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:26 PM June 18, 2022
A new hanging sign has been unveiled at The Cock in Dereham

The Cock pub, in Dereham, unveiled its new hanging sign in January 2022 - Credit: Colin Collis

A pub and artist who collaborated to create a stunning new sign have been saluted by a national society for their efforts. 

The Cock, in Norwich Street, Dereham, revealed its traditional hanging sign back in January after enlisting the help of local artist, Doreen Aitken. 

A scene from the unveiling of the new sign at The Cock pub in Norwich Street, Dereham

A scene from the unveiling of the new sign at The Cock pub in Norwich Street, Dereham - Credit: Colin Collis

It was soon spotted by Maurice Bobbitt, from the Inn Sign Society, who sent a photograph of the magnificent design to his fellow members. 

They were so impressed that they decided to award Mrs Aitken and The Cock's landlord, Steve Garner, an appreciation certificate for their contribution to the continuation of the production of pictorial inn signs.

Earlier this month, Mr Bobbitt was on hand to present the pair with their certificates at the pub. 

Artist Doreen Aitkin with Maurice Bobbitt, from the Inn Sign Society, and Steve Garner, landlord at The Cock in Dereham

Artist Doreen Aitkin with Maurice Bobbitt (centre), from the Inn Sign Society, and Steve Garner, landlord at The Cock in Dereham - Credit: Maurice Bobbitt

The Inn Sign Society was formed in Bristol in 1990 by like-minded people whose hobby was photographing pub signs.

It currently has almost 300 members across the country, and an archive where images of more than 70,000 pub signs have been digitally stored.

