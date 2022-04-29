Dereham barbershop named as one of UK's top 20
- Credit: Emili Spanton
A Dereham woman was left stunned as her barbershop was named as one of the best in the UK.
Emili's Barbers, based in Norwich Street, Dereham, came 20th in the Barber Shop of the Year category at the UK Hair And Beauty Awards for 2022.
Things got even better as Ms Spanton placed 45th in the Barber of the Year classification.
Convinced she wouldn't stand a chance of gaining any recognition, the 24-year-old didn't even bother watching the awards ceremony - and only discovered her success when a fellow barber congratulated her.
Ms Spanton, who took over the shop in January 2021 but couldn't welcome customers for four months, said opening during the pandemic had made her triumph even sweeter.
"When I signed the lease a month before, we were not due to go into another lockdown," she added.
"But because I then wasn't allowed to open, I used the time wisely and gave the shop a massive makeover.
Most Read
- 1 Hairdresser transforms former cafe into thriving salon
- 2 Pub and garage demolished to make way for new homes and shop
- 3 Aid centre for Ukrainians and host families set to open in Dereham
- 4 'One birthday present for each child': Nurse on cost of living struggle
- 5 Norfolk army base could be redeveloped into 400 new homes
- 6 Inexperienced traders offered rent-free pitch at Dereham Market
- 7 Broken down van causes heavy delays on A47
- 8 Father jailed for 14 years for killing baby daughter
- 9 Council hand out over £5m in £150 tax rebate payments
- 10 Dereham barbershop named as one of UK's top 20
"There have been plenty of hurdles along the way, but this makes it all worth it."