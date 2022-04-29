News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham barbershop named as one of UK's top 20

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:51 PM April 29, 2022
Emili's Barbers, run by Emili Spanton in Dereham, received recognition at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards

A Dereham woman was left stunned as her barbershop was named as one of the best in the UK. 

Emili's Barbers, based in Norwich Street, Dereham, came 20th in the Barber Shop of the Year category at the UK Hair And Beauty Awards for 2022. 

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was finally held a year after Emili's Barbers opened in Dereham

Things got even better as Ms Spanton placed 45th in the Barber of the Year classification. 

Convinced she wouldn't stand a chance of gaining any recognition, the 24-year-old didn't even bother watching the awards ceremony - and only discovered her success when a fellow barber congratulated her. 

Ms Spanton, who took over the shop in January 2021 but couldn't welcome customers for four months, said opening during the pandemic had made her triumph even sweeter.

Emili's Barbers in Norwich Street, Dereham, first opened in April 2021

"When I signed the lease a month before, we were not due to go into another lockdown," she added.

"But because I then wasn't allowed to open, I used the time wisely and gave the shop a massive makeover. 

"There have been plenty of hurdles along the way, but this makes it all worth it."

Emili's Barbers, run by Emili Spanton in Dereham, received recognition at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards

