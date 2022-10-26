Christmas buying well under way as shoppers look to spread costs
With just under nine weeks to go until the big day, shops in Dereham have reported many of their customers getting a head start on their Christmas shopping.
Businesses said the tail-end of October was a normal time for people to start their shopping, but are expecting the cost of living crisis to have a big impact on disposable incomes.
Millions across the country have suffered an extremely tough year financially, with the price of energy, petrol and groceries all rising dramatically.
It may not come as a surprise, therefore, that consumers are aiming to spread the cost of Christmas over several months.
That is exactly what Pearl Norton, manager of Starlings toy shop, in Wright's Walk, has been seeing.
The store offers a 'Christmas Club', which allows shoppers to pay 20pc up front and settle the remaining amount by December 15.
“It spreads the cost, and we put their item to one side and they pay when they can," said Mrs Norton.
“More people are taking advantage of that, but I also think they like the fact they can keep it here rather than hide it from their children at home.”
Carol Weston, who works in Evie’s Card and Gift Shop, said Christmas shopping was well underway - but revealed it had been happening no earlier than normal.
“The Christmas shopping is not really happening any earlier than it normally is," she added. "We expected people to be buying presents by now, but cards did start earlier.
"It seems like people are spreading the costs and buying a bit each week, especially older people."
Anticipating an early rush of shoppers, Alex Flatt, owner of Abigail’s Cards and Gifts, has already put all her Christmas stock on display to attract people through the door.
“I think the shopping is earlier than normal," said Mrs Slatt.
“The majority of our Christmas stock is all out now. I’ve filled the shop up earlier wanting to catch those shoppers who are out early.
“We’ve kept the price point of items to a good level, offering a wide variety of products at all prices. It allows all my customers the opportunity to purchase an item at a price which works for them."