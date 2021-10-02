'A big relief' - cinema on release of new James Bond film

Published: 6:00 AM October 2, 2021

The manager of Orion Cinema in Dereham says it has come as "a big relief" to see the new James Bond released - Credit: Archant

The manager of Dereham cinema admits it is "a big relief" to see the new James Bond film finally released after a tough 18 months for the industry.

Jacob Percy-Griffiths, of Orion Cinema in the Market Place, admitted he was delighted to see the highly-anticipated blockbuster being shown on the big screen.

'No Time to Die', Daniel Craig's last outing as 007, came out on Thursday and is already attracting rave reviews.

Originally earmarked for launch in April 2020, the 25th instalment of the famous franchise has been delayed three times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Percy-Griffiths, who has worked at Orion in Dereham for two-and-a-half years, said the release had not come a moment too soon.

"Things with the Bond film have started off promisingly, which is a big relief in a way," he added.

"There has been plenty of interest. Initially, when the film times went up about a fortnight ago, we had quite a few bookings come in overnight.

"Things recently have not been awful, but they've not been perfect either because the Bond film has been on the horizon. A lot of the other studios have avoided putting films out because they know they are going to have to compete with it.

"Now, we're just looking to make the most of it and put on as many showings as we can."

Orion's Dereham branch had taken around 50 bookings in advance for each of its first two Bond screenings, with further customers buying tickets on a walk-in basis.

Following a tumultuous period which saw movie theatres forcibly closed, before having to operate with reduced capacity to abide by social distancing rules, the industry has had to adapt to the 'new normal'.

Orion Cinema in Dereham's Market Place - Credit: Archant

"We are, admittedly, getting fewer walk-ins these days," added Mr Percy-Griffiths

"With everything that has been going on, there is a level of comfort with booking in advance so people have got allocated seats.

"Since we lifted our capacity limits, the films coming out have not necessarily been those big-hitters, but there are a few coming after Bond.

"It is just good to see that people are keen to get back out again."



