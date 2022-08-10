Dereham coach firm closes after more than 50 years in business

A bus firm which carried thousands of people to all manner of events over the years is no longer in service.

Dereham Coachways, which offered private coach hire, has shut up shop after more than 50 years in business.

The news was confirmed by a former employee via the company's Facebook page.

Its yard, based on the Rash's Green industrial estate, now sits empty and remaining vehicles appear to have been taken away.

Since 1969, Dereham Coachways' buses have been used by generations of children for getting to and from school, while also ferrying them on school trips across the area.

They have also been hired for a variety of other purposes, including for taking Norwich City fans to watch their team win the Championship play-off final at Wembley in 2015.

At one stage the business had more than a dozen coaches, but finished with less than five on its roster.

