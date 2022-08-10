News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Business

Dereham coach firm closes after more than 50 years in business

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:23 PM August 10, 2022
Dereham Coachways depot, Rashes Green, Dereham .For : EDPCopy : Emma KnightsPhoto : Steve Adam

Dereham Coachways, established back in 1969, has closed - Credit: Archant

A bus firm which carried thousands of people to all manner of events over the years is no longer in service. 

Dereham Coachways, which offered private coach hire, has shut up shop after more than 50 years in business. 

Dereham Coachways has closed after more than 50 years in business

Dereham Coachways has closed after more than 50 years in business - Credit: Archant

The news was confirmed by a former employee via the company's Facebook page

Its yard, based on the Rash's Green industrial estate, now sits empty and remaining vehicles appear to have been taken away. 

The empty yard at Dereham Coachways in Rash's Green

The empty yard at Dereham Coachways in Rash's Green - Credit: Archant

Since 1969, Dereham Coachways' buses have been used by generations of children for getting to and from school, while also ferrying them on school trips across the area. 

They have also been hired for a variety of other purposes, including for taking Norwich City fans to watch their team win the Championship play-off final at Wembley in 2015. 

Dereham Coachways depot, Rashes Green, Dereham .For : EDPCopy : Emma KnightsPhoto : Steve Adam

Dereham Coachways carried thousands of passengers over the years - Credit: Archant

At one stage the business had more than a dozen coaches, but finished with less than five on its roster. 

What are your memories of travelling with Dereham Coachways? Email thomas.chapman@archant.co.uk.

Dereham Coachways has closed after more than 50 years in business

Dereham Coachways has closed after more than 50 years in business - Credit: Archant


Dereham News

Don't Miss

Rossi Woods, from Shipdham, has become a TikTok sensation. 

Norfolk man's relatable videos earn him millions of views and celeb fans

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
An unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston, near Dereham, is set to be sold at auction

Unfinished two-bed home could prove exciting opportunity for investment

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Andy Hind, who oversaw the dredging of the pond at Neatherd Moor, Dereham, insists it was done at the "ideal time"

'It was the ideal time' - Conservationist defends dredging of duck pond

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Police are still investigating after a teenager, 15, was stabbed at the skate park at Dereham Recreation Ground

Police enquiries 'ongoing' after stabbing of teenager at skate park

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon