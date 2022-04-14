Dad and daughter launch clothing line after lockdown idea

Phoenix-Elise and Lee Rudd, from Dereham, who have launched their own clothing line, Reckless Streetwear - Credit: Lee Rudd

A dad and daughter team have turned their lockdown idea into reality after launching a streetwear clothing line.

Reckless Streetwear was the brainchild of Lee Rudd and his daughter, Phoenix-Elise, who found themselves at a loose end amid Covid restrictions in 2021.

Fast-forward almost 12 months and the Dereham duo are already producing two items of clothing, while also developing a healthy following on social media.

Mr Rudd said he initially suggested doing something creative to distract Phoenix from the lockdown and problems at school.

"Covid obviously came about two years ago and, for all of us, it has been an interesting time," he added.

"I have got three kids, aged six, 12 and 16. My oldest, Phoenix-Elise, was 14 at the time I think she suffered the most. Plus she was having a bit of a tough time at school.

"As a parent, it was a case of thinking 'I am relatively creative, I work from home and we've all got extra time on our hands - let's do something together and put a positive spin on this'.

"Phoenix is looking to do creative media at college after she leaves school, so I thought this would be a good opportunity to put her stamp on something."

As fans of extreme sports, Mr Rudd and Phoenix settled upon the name Reckless Streetwear in an attempt to appeal to the skating market.

With an identity in place and a focus on producing good-quality clothing, they set about getting their first item designed - starting with a hoodie boasting a Mickey Mouse hand gesture on the back and the logo on the front.

In the meantime, the pair created their own website and social media channels to spread the word about their new venture.

As the brand's profile continues to grow, Mr Rudd - an ex-skater himself - said what really mattered was an immeasurable improvement to her daughter's wellbeing.

"We have seen a massive impact," he said.

"Phoenix is a different girl now compared to a year ago when we started this. She is in a much more positive place.

"This was all to get her mind off things that were going on in her life and it gave her a renewed focus."