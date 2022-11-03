Double delight for landlords as pubs make it into Good Beer Guide 2023

The Darbys management team at the pub in Swanton Morley - Credit: Steve Garner

A pair of pubs in the Dereham area are celebrating after making it into the Good Beer Guide 2023.

The Cock, in Dereham, and Darbys, in the nearby village of Swanton Morley, have been included in CAMRA's prestigious guide to the UK's beer scene.

The independently-adjudicated handbook rates pubs and other venues on how well they cater for real ale drinkers, the quality of the beer and the atmosphere.

Among 22 Norfolk pubs added to the latest guide are The Cock and Darbys, which have been both taken over by local couple Steve Garner and Jane Howard within the last three years.

On being added to the guide, Mr Garner said: "It is great because it brings people in from outside the area, as well as those who know us and live within the area.

"When people are planning their days out or their beer tours, they will see us and think we are worth a visit."

Mr Garner and Ms Howard took on The Cock in late 2019 with the intention of restoring the pub to its former glory.

In recent years, the premises had spells as a tapas bar, bistro and Moroccan restaurant, achieving varying degrees of success.

Having reopened in January 2020 the Norwich Street watering hole has become hugely popular, with an abundance of loyal regulars and a focus on pulling top-quality pints from the local area and beyond.

The couple took over Darbys when the nation was in the grip of Covid restrictions.

However, the lockdown served as a perfect opportunity for the couple to transform the pub and restaurant, which was in urgent need of a revamp.

And, after making a host of improvements, they reopened Darbys in May 2021.

The freehouse has gone on to host a number of successful events, including comedy nights, live music, eating challenges and the 'Darbyfest' real ale festival.

"The Cock has become a really good, solid business," added Mr Garner.

"I don't know how many different real ales we have sold, but it's in the high hundreds.

"Darbys is back to where it was a few years ago in terms of popularity. It was in the doldrums for a little while, but hopefully we have got things back on track."

Darbys will host its free-to-enter bonfire night and fireworks display on Saturday, November 12.