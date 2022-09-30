Dereham beauty salon named as best in Norfolk

Rebecca Rose's beauty salon in Dereham, Hair Now Beauty Now, has been named as the best in Norfolk - Credit: Rebecca Rose

A Dereham beauty salon has been named as the best in Norfolk at Englands Business Awards for the East of England.

Hair Now Beauty Now, based in the Toftwood area of Dereham, was crowned as the county's finest during a glittering ceremony on Sunday (September 25) night.

Rebecca Rose's business, Hair Now Beauty Now, was named best beauty salon in Norfolk at Englands Business Awards 2022 - Credit: Rebecca Rose

The gong was given specifically to the beauty side of the salon, which owner Rebecca Rose has worked hard to grow since she began running the family business in 2006.

She bought the premises from the parents during the pandemic - and has now been rewarded for battling through the toughest of times.

Speaking several days after the win, Mrs Rose revealed her achievement still hadn't sunk in.

"After we had initially been nominated, I didn't think too much of it," she said.

Hair Now Beauty Now is in the Toftwood area of Dereham - Credit: Rebecca Rose

"We made it through the semi-finals, which is where they send out a mystery shopper, and then got a letter inviting me to the final for the East of England.

"My family were there [at the awards ceremony] and some of the salon girls, and when they called out my name I couldn't quite believe it.

"It took me completely by surprise and still feels a bit surreal."

Hair Now Beauty Now comes from humble beginnings, having been opened in Dereham town centre as 'Hair Now' by Mrs Rose's parents, Roly and Jane Le Roy, in the 1980s.

They moved to a new site in 2006 and, after leaving school, Mrs Rose came on board with a view to expanding into the world of beauty.

Since then, the business has continued to go from strength to strength, and now has seven employees working specifically on beauty treatments.

"The award win was for the beauty side, which is amazing because that is what we have really been pushing," said Mrs Rose.

"Coming through Covid was a really hard time, especially given we offer that personal service and work in such close contact with people. All the girls work so hard and sometimes it goes a bit unnoticed.

The interior of Hair Now Beauty Now in Dereham - Credit: Rebecca Rose

"For me, I have invested my all into into this, so it feels like it has finally paid off."

Hair Now Beauty Now will next compete to be named as the best beauty salon in East Anglia. That awards ceremony is due to take place on November 13.