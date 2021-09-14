Video
'1,500 calls in a weekend' - Taxi firms' struggles with driver shortages
- Credit: Frank Hull/Courtesy of Frank Hull
Taxi firms are being forced to let hundreds of people down as severe driver shortages sweep the nation.
One Dereham-based company, Ace Taxis, took 1,500 calls in a single weekend earlier this summer - but had just four drivers to cope with the workload.
Businesses in Norfolk and across the country have been struggling to keep up for weeks as lockdown restrictions ease.
A significant proportion of workers chose to leave or were laid off at the height of the pandemic.
Bus services have also suffered, while a lack of lorry drivers means some shops have been left with empty shelves.
Frank Hull, director of Ace alongside his wife, Natascha, said the present situation "cannot get any worse".
He added: "The shortage is massively affecting us, and I know others in Norfolk are the same. We are letting people down left, right and centre.
"On Sunday we had 135 missed calls between 9 and 11pm. When we answer, all we end up saying is 'sorry, we've got no availability'.
Most Read
- 1 Man who was late to take son to school event jailed for fatal A47 crash
- 2 'A fabulous asset' - town centre pocket park finally opens
- 3 Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Norfolk
- 4 'Weeks and months' could be needed to stop bin delays, firm says
- 5 Enhanced play area unveiled following £23,000 revamp
- 6 '1,500 calls in a weekend' - Taxi firms' struggles with driver shortages
- 7 Vote for your People's Choice winners at the Norfolk Arts Awards 2021
- 8 Three marathons in three weekends - Dereham runner's amazing charity effort
- 9 Infrastructure 'crucial' if A47 dualling brings more homes
- 10 Tickets selling fast as Polar Express returns to Norfolk
"Things have been made worse by the amount of people getting married. We're getting calls from people asking us to go out to the coast and do a £3 job. They are just going through lists and ringing every company they can find.
"We are really struggling for drivers. We put an advert in the job centre six weeks ago and we've not had any applications."
For Dan Booker, owner of Dereham Taxis, fortunes can only improve.
Mr Booker lost 40pc of his drivers and 80pc of office staff at the dawn of coronavirus, putting the firm at a disadvantage when normality began to return.
"The thing is, up until relatively there had been a massive shortage of work," said the 46-year-old. "But the work is now bouncing back at a faster rate than I can employ.
"With day centres opening, residents able to leave care homes and more people going to hospital appointments, it is really difficult to keep up. We have turned a corner and now demand is outstripping supply.
"I am just looking to employ again as quick as I can - especially a wheelchair-accessible driver. From here it is a matter of rebuilding."