New events company expands to meet post-lockdown demand
A new Norfolk events company is enjoying a post-lockdown boom, and has recently expanded to meet demand.
Kay Willmott, who runs Elle Belle’s Beauty Salon in Dereham’s Aldiss Court, set up Elite Events Norfolk with her husband Tom during the January lockdown - even though the couple had a newborn baby.
“He was a very easy baby, I was quite bored, and I thought: I know what I’ll do, I’ll start a business,” said Mrs Willmott, who opened Elite Events in another Aldiss Court shop space.
The company debuted by organising the Neatherd High School 2021 prom.
“It was really stressful, for a first event,” said Mrs Willmott.
“It was a 200-person event, with so many tables to dress and it was a big room.”
She said however the event was “exciting” and “a great learning curve”.
Now, the company has expanded to a warehouse to store its equipment, has hired a team member and has growing ambitions.
“I’m talking to people across the country about maybe doing smaller franchises,” said Mrs Willmott, who wants an Elite Events branch in counties across the UK.