Norfolk hairdresser recognised as one of the UK's best

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:00 PM November 20, 2021
Terri Harris was runner-up in the colour specialist category at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Awards 2021

Terri Harris, from Foulsham, was runner-up in the colour specialist category at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Awards 2021 - Credit: Terri Harris

A hairdresser from Norfolk has been recognised as one of the best in the country. 

Terri Harris, from Foulsham, finds herself among the UK's elite colour specialists after finishing as runner-up at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Awards 2021. 

Terri Harris (right) with her silver award at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Awards 2021

Terri Harris (right) with her silver award at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Awards 2021 - Credit: Annette Warnes

The competition is regarded as one of the most prestigious in the hairdressing world. 

Ms Harris, who has worked in the industry for 17 years and runs Bloomin' Hair Salon in Taverham with her mother, Annette Warnes, received a silver award. 

The final, which took place at London’s iconic Roundhouse, brought together a host of industry greats and featured a number of live hair shows. 

Terri Harris, from Foulsham, picking up her silver award at the Roundhouse in London

Terri Harris, from Foulsham, picking up her silver award at the Roundhouse in London - Credit: Annette Warnes

It was co-hosted by presenter Fearne Cotton and hairdressing icon Patrick Cameron.

Ms Harris made it through several stages of the contest - which began back in March with a photographic entry - to reach the final. 

Winning an award in the 'colour specialist' category demonstrates the ability to be a master in balayage, lightening techniques and glossing.

Terri Harris runs Bloomin' Hair Salon in Taverham with her mother, Annette Warnes

Terri Harris runs Bloomin' Hair Salon in Taverham with her mother, Annette Warnes - Credit: Annette Warnes

