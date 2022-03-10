News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Business

How do fuel prices compare across Dereham?

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:49 PM March 10, 2022
Ffuel prices are still cheaper now than they were at the start of June

The price of fuel is on the rise in Norfolk and across the UK - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

With the rising price of fuel adding to the ever-increasing cost of living, we've taken a look at what drivers can expect to pay at the pumps in Dereham. 

At lunchtime on Thursday (March 10), we visited each of the area's filling stations to get a snapshot of the latest numbers. 

The cheapest fuel in Dereham can be found at the Morrisons supermarket in Station Road, where the price of petrol currently stands at 156.9p per litre and diesel is 159.9p.

The price of fuel at Tesco in Kingston Road, Dereham

The price of fuel at Tesco in Kingston Road, Dereham - Credit: Archant

Tesco, in Kingston Road, is charging exactly the same rate for its unleaded and diesel fuel - also 159.9p.

Those filling up at the BP garage on the London Road/Yaxham Road roundabout will have to pay a little more, as prices are 161.9p for petrol and 163.9p for diesel. 

Threeways, an independent garage in the nearby village of Shipdham, is charging 168p for unleaded and 176p for diesel. 

Drivers face sharp rises at the pumps as imports of Russian oil are banned

The price of fuel is on the rise in Norfolk and across the UK - Credit: PA

Neighbouring town Watton had prices of 159.9p and 169.9p for petrol and diesel respectively at the Gulf garage in Thetford Road. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Starbucks could open new coffee shop in Dereham
  2. 2 Man disgusted after seeing his quote for heating oil double
  3. 3 High school students fill 200 bags with supplies for Ukrainian families
  1. 4 Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash
  2. 5 Six tips for saving money on fuel as prices soar across UK
  3. 6 Most wanted Norfolk man still at large despite international appeal
  4. 7 'Quirky' B&B is up for sale at a former Norfolk windmill
  5. 8 Food and drink roadshow set to arrive in Dereham
  6. 9 Rare gold coin found in Norfolk sells for 'life-changing' £140,000
  7. 10 Full list of supermarkets which have removed Russian-linked products from shelves

Fuel prices at some stations in Norfolk are nudging £2 a litre amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 

Western nations including the UK and US have announced they will ban the import of Russian oil, forcing the wholesale price for crude oil - used in manufacturing petrol and diesel - to soar.

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Norfolk Police

Norfolk Live News

Class A drugs seized from Dereham home

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Leanne Jarman, Morrisons community champion and organiser, at the collection point in Dereham for Ukraine

Video

WATCH: Hundreds donate supplies at Ukraine crisis collection point

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Left to right: Kelly Bond and Darren James.

Drug dealers who had loaded gun in their car jailed for 38 years

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Ian Odgers, Leanne Jarman and Calum MacDonald at Northgate High School in Dereham

Video

Bags for life: High school joins effort to help Ukrainian families

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon