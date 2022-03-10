How do fuel prices compare across Dereham?

The price of fuel is on the rise in Norfolk and across the UK - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

With the rising price of fuel adding to the ever-increasing cost of living, we've taken a look at what drivers can expect to pay at the pumps in Dereham.

At lunchtime on Thursday (March 10), we visited each of the area's filling stations to get a snapshot of the latest numbers.

The cheapest fuel in Dereham can be found at the Morrisons supermarket in Station Road, where the price of petrol currently stands at 156.9p per litre and diesel is 159.9p.

Tesco, in Kingston Road, is charging exactly the same rate for its unleaded and diesel fuel - also 159.9p.

Those filling up at the BP garage on the London Road/Yaxham Road roundabout will have to pay a little more, as prices are 161.9p for petrol and 163.9p for diesel.

Threeways, an independent garage in the nearby village of Shipdham, is charging 168p for unleaded and 176p for diesel.

Neighbouring town Watton had prices of 159.9p and 169.9p for petrol and diesel respectively at the Gulf garage in Thetford Road.

Fuel prices at some stations in Norfolk are nudging £2 a litre amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Western nations including the UK and US have announced they will ban the import of Russian oil, forcing the wholesale price for crude oil - used in manufacturing petrol and diesel - to soar.