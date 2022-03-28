News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
What are the latest petrol prices in Dereham after fuel duty cut?

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:21 PM March 28, 2022
The BP fuel station in Dereham

The BP fuel station in Dereham - Credit: Archant

After fuel duty was cut by 5p per litre, we've taken another look at what drivers can expect to pay at the pumps in Dereham. 

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the measure last week as part of his Spring Statement, and it is set to remain in place until next March. 

Ffuel prices are still cheaper now than they were at the start of June

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has cut fuel duty by 5p per litre - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The decision was made to combat the ever-increasing cost of living. 

At lunchtime on Monday (March 28), we visited each of the area's filling stations to get a snapshot of the latest numbers.

Prices for fuel at Tesco in Dereham

Prices for fuel at Tesco in Dereham - Credit: Archant

Tesco and Morrisons have the joint-cheapest unleaded fuel, which stands at 162.9p per litre. 

The cheapest diesel comes in at 171.9p per litre at Tesco, while diesel at Morrisons is a few pence more at 174.9p per litre. 

The Morrisons petrol station in Station Road, Dereham

The Morrisons petrol station in Station Road, Dereham - Credit: Archant

Those filling up at the BP garage on the London Road/Yaxham Road roundabout will have to pay 165.9p for petrol and 177.9p for diesel. 

Threeways, an independent garage in the nearby village of Shipdham, is charging 186p for both unleaded and diesel.

Fuel prices at some stations in Norfolk nudged £2 a litre earlier this month amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 

Western nations including the UK and US announced were banning the import of Russian oil, forcing the wholesale price for crude oil - used in manufacturing petrol and diesel - to soar.

