Bus company launches discount card aimed at reducing social isolation

Davina Langley, marketing manager at Konectbus, with Tom Gaskin (right) and Shaun from Shoebox Community Hub - Credit: Konectbus

A Norfolk bus firm has launched a new scheme aimed at reducing social isolation across the county.

Konectbus, based in Dereham, has teamed up with Shoebox Community Hub to begin offering a Chatty Bus discount card.

The launch coincided with World Mental Health Day on Monday (October 10).

Passengers with a discount card will get 25pc off an anywhere adult day ticket when they are travelling to Shoebox, which offers events, workshops and peer support groups at its base in Castle Meadow, Norwich.

Konectbus and the Shoebox Community Hub belong to the Norwich Together Alliance, which helps to reduce social isolation and loneliness across the city.

Shoebox is ensuring its members are eligible for the Chatty Bus discount by giving them a discount code available via the Konectbus app or in printed form.

Further organisations and charities are expected to join the Chatty Bus scheme over the coming months.

Visit theshoebox.org.uk/community-hub.