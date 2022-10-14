News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Business

Bus company launches discount card aimed at reducing social isolation

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:51 PM October 14, 2022
Davina Langley, marketing manager at Konectbus, with Tom Gaskin (right) and Shaun from Shoebox Community Hub

Davina Langley, marketing manager at Konectbus, with Tom Gaskin (right) and Shaun from Shoebox Community Hub - Credit: Konectbus

A Norfolk bus firm has launched a new scheme aimed at reducing social isolation across the county. 

Konectbus, based in Dereham, has teamed up with Shoebox Community Hub to begin offering a Chatty Bus discount card.

The launch coincided with World Mental Health Day on Monday (October 10). 

Passengers with a discount card will get 25pc off an anywhere adult day ticket when they are travelling to Shoebox, which offers events, workshops and peer support groups at its base in Castle Meadow, Norwich. 

Konectbus and the Shoebox Community Hub belong to the Norwich Together Alliance, which helps to reduce social isolation and loneliness across the city. 

Shoebox is ensuring its members are eligible for the Chatty Bus discount by giving them a discount code available via the Konectbus app or in printed form. 

Further organisations and charities are expected to join the Chatty Bus scheme over the coming months. 

Visit theshoebox.org.uk/community-hub.

Dereham News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The B1147 Mill Street in Swanton Morley, near Dereham, will be closed for 10 days due to bridge repair work

Drivers face lengthy diversion due to bridge repair work

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Some of the items donated by Patricia Turner to Hillside Animal Sanctuary, based north of Norwich

Supporter leaves 'amazing' jewellery collection to animal sanctuary

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Crews battle the blaze in Metamec Road, Dereham

Norfolk Live News | Video

WATCH: Firefighters battle flat fire after suspected arson attack

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Picture shows: Aerial view of Dereham.June 2005Picture by: Mike Page

Breckland Council

Huge 1,400-home 'urban extension' proposed for Dereham

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon