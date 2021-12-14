Bus company agrees to sponsor Dereham youth team's new kit

Players from Dereham Town U12 Blacks. Their kit for the 2021/22 season is being sponsored by Konectbus - Credit: Go East Anglia

A bus company has agreed to sponsor the football kits worn by some of Dereham's brightest young talents.

Konectbus is sponsoring Dereham Town U12 Blacks over the course of the 2021/22 season.

The team is already on the road to success this term in the Norfolk Combined Youth Football League, having won all but one of its matches so far.

Dereham Town U12 Blacks coach, Paul, with Davina Langley from Konectbus - Credit: Go East Anglia

Davina Langley from Konectbus said: "We are delighted to sponsor the team's new kit for the 2021/2022 season.

"As a local bus company, we wanted to support a team within the communities we serve. and this was a perfect fit. Many of the boys live in Dereham and some even travel on our buses to school.

"Grassroots football provides many young people with the opportunity to meet new people, keep fit and stay healthy, and it is great to see the boys' enthusiasm at every match they play."

Konectbus, part of Go East Anglia, is based in Dereham and provides dozens of services across the county.