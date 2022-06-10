Mattishall farm shop nominated in 'Muddy Stilettos' final

Tim and Lisa Green, owners of The Acorn Hut Farm Shop & Plant Centre in Mattishall which has made the finals of Muddy Stiletto's best farm shop - Credit: Danielle Booden

A couple who gambled on opening their own farm shop says they will be delighted if they scoop a regional award.

Tim and Lisa Green run The Acorn Hut Farm Shop and Plant Centre in Mattishall, which is in the final of the Muddy Stilettos Awards for best farm shop in Norfolk - nominated by members of the public.

The pair, alongside their daughter India, only opened the shop back in Easter 2019, but since then it has grown in popularity, especially for its work throughout the pandemic.

The shop was delivering goods across the county, including fresh Norfolk fruit and veg, which they believe was what put them on the map.

Mr Green was working in horticulture before he took the plunge and opened the business along with his wife.

Throughout the first three years of trade, they haven’t taken a penny out of the business, choosing to reinvest it. This has allowed them to open a new cafe, The Squirrels Rest.

Mr Green, 52, has been living on his savings but said the nomination makes the struggle worthwhile.

“When you see the regulars coming in, to chat with us and we have that personal touch it makes it all worth it,” he said.

“When we first started, we just hoped that people would just come through the door, but to get this nomination, it makes all that work feel really good.

“Opening the shop felt like the right thing to do, in some respect, we weren't able to claim anything through covid because we were not opened long enough, that is why we put everything back into it to grow and expand.”

Mrs Green is still in her job as a medical rep, but she is spending every spare moment working on the shop.

“A lot of Zoom calls and early meetings and getting the order in,” she said.

She has tailored a farm shop which highlights the best of Norfolk’s offerings, stocking over 50 local producers as well as plants supplied by locals.

The 45-year-old added, “It would be absolutely amazing to win this award.

“I would be lost for words. We would both be really proud of all our customers and ourselves just because it would be amazing to win this.”

You can vote for The Acorn by going to https://norfolk.muddystilettos.co.uk/vote/

