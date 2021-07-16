UK's largest aircraft seating test facility to open in Norfolk

Published: 2:58 PM July 16, 2021

A Norfolk-based manufacturer of aircraft seating has received grant approval to build the largest commercially available aircraft seating test facility in the UK.

Mirus Aircraft Seating currently has a 2,500m² head office in Hingham, and once the company’s brand-new 407m² facility is complete, it will be the largest commercially available aircraft seating test facility in the UK.

Construction of the new site will begin in September 2021, with the official opening scheduled for July 2022. Grant approval was given by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Growing Business Fund.

The facility will feature a state-of-the-art, dynamic test sled, which is a bespoke device used for destructive or non-destructive crash test replication.

Designed for high-impact testing of automotive, aerospace, motorsport and rail vehicles, the 30m-long device is the most technologically advanced available.

The cost of building, equipping and manning the new facility will represent an investment of over £4 million into the Norfolk economy and Mirus has started a recruitment drive for numerous highly skilled jobs based at its Hingham HQ.

