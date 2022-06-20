News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Business

New Starbucks branch opens in Dereham today

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 8:12 AM June 20, 2022
File photo 13/8/2013 of Starbucks takeaway cups. There are "shocking" amounts of sugar found in a nu

Starbucks is opening a new branch in Dereham - Credit: PA

Starbucks is set to open a new branch in Dereham this morning.

The global coffee chain will begin welcoming customers to its new cafe in Church Street from 9am on Monday (June 20). 

File photo dated 13/08/13 of a Starbucks cafe, as the coffee chain and Fiat were ordered to repay u

The new Dereham branch of Starbucks is opening in Church Street - Credit: PA

Starbucks' intention to expand to Dereham was revealed by this newspaper back in March, when the company put forward initial planning proposals. 

Independent cafes in the town later said they were not worried about competition from a globally-renowned rival. 

A new Starbucks has opened at Snetterton on the A11. Picture: Marc Betts

Starbucks is opening a new branch in Dereham - Credit: Archant

The American firm has confirmed that 10 jobs are being created as a result of opening a new store. 

Its new premises, at 40 Market Place, were previously home to a Shoe Zone and then a charity shop. 




Dereham News

Don't Miss

One of the UK's most wanted men, Benjamin Macann, 32, has been arrested in Bulgaria

Norfolk Live News

Norfolk's most wanted man arrested in Bulgaria

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Bethany Skipp with her mum Hayley Hibbs

'Being a mum is all she wants' - Fund launched for 26-year-old's IVF dream

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The knitted crown made by Dereham Community Crafters which was ripped off the post box in the town

Crafters remove display after 'mindless vandals' destroy Jubilee crown

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Troopers from 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards take part in their regiments junior non commissioned ca

Road closures to be put in place for Queen's Dragoon Guards parade

Andrew Fitchett

Author Picture Icon