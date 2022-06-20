New Starbucks branch opens in Dereham today

Starbucks is opening a new branch in Dereham - Credit: PA

Starbucks is set to open a new branch in Dereham this morning.

The global coffee chain will begin welcoming customers to its new cafe in Church Street from 9am on Monday (June 20).

Starbucks' intention to expand to Dereham was revealed by this newspaper back in March, when the company put forward initial planning proposals.

Independent cafes in the town later said they were not worried about competition from a globally-renowned rival.

The American firm has confirmed that 10 jobs are being created as a result of opening a new store.

Its new premises, at 40 Market Place, were previously home to a Shoe Zone and then a charity shop.











