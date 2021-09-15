Hairdresser in contention for prestigious industry award

Published: 11:32 AM September 15, 2021

Terri Harris (middle), who works at Bloomin' Hair Salon in Taverham, is in the running for a national award - Credit: Archant

A Foulsham hairdresser is in the running for a prestigious national award.

Terri Harris is through to the final of the Wella Professionals TrendVision Award for 2021.

She came out on top in her semi-final in the 'Colour Specialist' category, and is set to battle it out for the nationwide crown.

Ms Harris runs Bloomin' Hair Salon in Taverham with mother, Annette Warnes, who lives in Dereham.

They relocated from Bawdeswell Garden Centre to Taverham Nursery Centre in September 2018, managing to keep around 80pc of customers in the process.

You may also want to watch:

The TrendVision grand final will take place at London's iconic Roundhouse on October 11, when hairdressers will be put to the test and judged by some of the industry's biggest names.

A celebrity host will present the evening’s celebrations, during which Ms Harris will hope to be crowned winner in her discipline.

To find out more about the TrendVision Awards, visit wella.co.uk/trendvision.