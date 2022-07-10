Town centre jewellery shop set to close after 20 years

Jacqui O'Donovan is set to close Vogue after running the Dereham jewellery shop for 20 years - Credit: Archant

A jewellery shop is set to shut after establishing itself as a town centre staple over the past two decades.

Vogue, based in Norwich Street, Dereham, was first opened by Jacqui O'Donovan back in 2002.

Despite welcoming thousands of customers over the years, it will close its doors for the final time at the end of July.

Mrs O'Donovan revealed that rising costs and fewer people using the high street meant it made no financial sense to carry on.

"When I first opened, the internet wasn't really a thing," explained the 58-year-old.

"Us old school lot, we like to touch and feel the products, but these days people want to go online and order things to their door. We can't compete with that and we can't compete with their prices anymore.

"With all my bills going up, I have already started to eat into our savings. Where as the government helped us get through Covid, they can't keep on helping us.

"Our lease was due and I had to be brave and say 'no, we have got to go'."

Mrs O'Donovan said the cost of buying in almost all her stock had skyrocketed during the cost of living crisis.

A basic snake chain has shot up from £45 to £65 in a matter of months - a rise of 45pc.

She added: "People are obviously reining in their own spending.

"You hear about this need to attract people into town but, at the end of the day, what we need is the money going in the till - that is what keeps us going.

If they [customers] haven't got the money in their pockets, there's nothing to spend."

A former beautician, Mrs O'Donovan had suffered a serious health scare and was told she should make the most of her second chance by doing whatever she wanted in life.

She already had a passion for selling jewellery, and decided to take the plunge by taking on her own shop.

Reflecting on her time in business, it's safe to say she has no regrets.

"I am quite proud of myself really," said Mrs O'Donovan. "I have been here 20 years and 18 of those have been fantastic.

"I feel privileged to have had the best years here, and honoured because I have gotten to know so many people who have become my friends. In that sense, I have been very lucky."