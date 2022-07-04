News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Business

Estate agent hosting auction for air ambulance appeal

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:04 PM July 4, 2022
ATTIK and EAAA staff together at EAAA headquarters, Norwich Airport

From L to R: EAAA clinical doctor Halden Hutchinson-Bazley, ATTIK events manager Rebecca McBride, ATTIK managing director Kate Mamo-Lewis and EAAA operations manager Gary Steward - Credit: ATTIK

A Dereham business has launched an auction to raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance’s (EAAA) latest appeal.

ATTIK Estate Agents has teamed up with NFU Mutual Halesworth Insurance Agency to host the online charity auction.

It will raise money for EAAA’s Blood on Board appeal, which is aimed at permanently carrying blood products on board every emergency mission.

This will allow the administering of blood both on scene and in flight, giving patients the best-possible chance of survival on their way to hospital.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was scrambled to assist paramedics in Beccles.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has helped save countless lives across the regio - Credit: EAAA

The practice has saved countless lives, including that of 17-year-old Harry Fisher. 

Last November, Harry was travelling along the A140 on his motorbike when he was involved in a near-fatal collision with a van.

When a crew from EAAA arrived at the scene, they weren't sure Harry would make it to hospital due to the amount of blood he was losing. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Disappointed and angry' - Cricket pitch repeatedly vandalised by bikers
  2. 2 Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash with 4x4 outside village pub
  3. 3 Man set to stand trial for wife's murder
  1. 4 'Nutrient neutrality' rules force homes plan back under microscope
  2. 5 Enjoy afternoon tea onboard a steam train in Norfolk this summer
  3. 6 Enjoy a luxury break under the night sky in estate's new stargazing tents
  4. 7 Estate agent hosting auction for air ambulance appeal
  5. 8 WATCH: Norfolk punk band's guerrilla gig causes festival ruckus
  6. 9 'All I ever wanted was a proper family' - how £9m scheme helped teens
  7. 10 7 Norfolk pubs that have reopened with new landlords in 2022

His injuries were severe and both of his lungs had collapsed. 

Dr Jeremy Mauger, who was there on the day, said: “Given the amount of blood Harry had lost, without a blood transfusion his odds of surviving to the hospital would have been significantly reduced.”

ATTIK’s auction forms part of its pledge to raise £10,000 for EAAA from 2021 to 2022. 

The estate agent, alongside NFU Halesworth, have been contacting businesses across Norfolk and Suffolk in the hope they will donate prizes.

Among the lots on offer are a guided paddle tour of Brancaster Staithe donated by NorthShore, a signed Norwich City football shirt donated by Yellow Brick Mortgages and a cheese-making experience donated by Fen Farm Dairy.

The auction remains open until 7.30pm on Friday, July 15. 

Kate Mamo-Lewis, Attik Property Services Pic:www.attikpropertyservices.co.uk

Kate Mamo-Lewis, managing director of ATTIK Estate Agents, based in Dereham

Kate Mamo-Lewis, managing director of ATTIK Estate Agents, said: “I see the bright yellow air ambulance fly over at least once a week to attend the scene of an accident or help someone very ill.

"With it being completely charity funded, I decided we could help with the Blood on Board appeal.”

To view the auction, which is open to anyone, visit jumblebee.co.uk/springflingcharityauctioninaidofEAAA.

Anyone interested in donating an auction prize should contact Kate Mamo-Lewis by calling 01362 694800 or emailing kate@ATTIKestateagents.co.uk.

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Maurice Woods and Robena Brown stand in front of the old school playing field off Chapel Street in Shipdham

Fears access road for new housing will be built on sacred land

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Troops from 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards parade through Dereham after being given freedom of the town

Gallery

Troops parade through Dereham after being given freedom of the town

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The team from Tri Harder, which is based in Dereham

Why this Dereham store is attracting athletes from across the UK

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Plans have been submitted to convert the United Reformed Church in Shipdham into two homes

Village chapel could be converted into homes

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon