Estate agent hosting auction for air ambulance appeal

A Dereham business has launched an auction to raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance’s (EAAA) latest appeal.

ATTIK Estate Agents has teamed up with NFU Mutual Halesworth Insurance Agency to host the online charity auction.

It will raise money for EAAA’s Blood on Board appeal, which is aimed at permanently carrying blood products on board every emergency mission.

This will allow the administering of blood both on scene and in flight, giving patients the best-possible chance of survival on their way to hospital.

The practice has saved countless lives, including that of 17-year-old Harry Fisher.

Last November, Harry was travelling along the A140 on his motorbike when he was involved in a near-fatal collision with a van.

When a crew from EAAA arrived at the scene, they weren't sure Harry would make it to hospital due to the amount of blood he was losing.

His injuries were severe and both of his lungs had collapsed.

Dr Jeremy Mauger, who was there on the day, said: “Given the amount of blood Harry had lost, without a blood transfusion his odds of surviving to the hospital would have been significantly reduced.”

ATTIK’s auction forms part of its pledge to raise £10,000 for EAAA from 2021 to 2022.

The estate agent, alongside NFU Halesworth, have been contacting businesses across Norfolk and Suffolk in the hope they will donate prizes.

Among the lots on offer are a guided paddle tour of Brancaster Staithe donated by NorthShore, a signed Norwich City football shirt donated by Yellow Brick Mortgages and a cheese-making experience donated by Fen Farm Dairy.

The auction remains open until 7.30pm on Friday, July 15.

Kate Mamo-Lewis, managing director of ATTIK Estate Agents, said: “I see the bright yellow air ambulance fly over at least once a week to attend the scene of an accident or help someone very ill.

"With it being completely charity funded, I decided we could help with the Blood on Board appeal.”

To view the auction, which is open to anyone, visit jumblebee.co.uk/springflingcharityauctioninaidofEAAA.

Anyone interested in donating an auction prize should contact Kate Mamo-Lewis by calling 01362 694800 or emailing kate@ATTIKestateagents.co.uk.