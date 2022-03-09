Starbucks could open new coffee shop in Dereham

Starbucks could open a new coffee shop in Dereham - Credit: PA

Global coffee chain Starbucks has lodged plans to open a branch in Dereham.

The international chain has put forward an initial proposal which reveals its intention to move into the town centre.

Starbucks has lodged plans to open a branch in Dereham town centre - Credit: Archant

If approved, the new cafe would be located at 40 Market Place, which faces Church Street and is currently home to a YMCA charity shop.

Details on the scheme are scarce, but documents submitted to Breckland Council show the company name would be comprised of individually-lit lettering which is 50mm deep and 250mm on the property's main fascia.

There would also be a new internally-illuminated hanging sign with the Starbucks logo on both faces, measuring 600mm in diameter.

A new Starbucks coffee shop could be coming to Dereham - Credit: PA

Other big-name coffee chains already in the town centre include Costa Coffee. There are also a number of smaller cafes including Flour and Bean, Tall Orders and Sweetleaf Cafe.

As it stands, the nearest Starbucks branches to Dereham are in Norwich or on the A11 at Besthorpe, near Attleborough.