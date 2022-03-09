News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Business

Starbucks could open new coffee shop in Dereham

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:01 PM March 9, 2022
File photo dated 13/08/13 of a Starbucks cafe, as the coffee chain and Fiat were ordered to repay u

Starbucks could open a new coffee shop in Dereham - Credit: PA

Global coffee chain Starbucks has lodged plans to open a branch in Dereham.

The international chain has put forward an initial proposal which reveals its intention to move into the town centre. 

A new Starbucks has opened at Snetterton on the A11. Picture: Marc Betts

Starbucks has lodged plans to open a branch in Dereham town centre - Credit: Archant

If approved, the new cafe would be located at 40 Market Place, which faces Church Street and is currently home to a YMCA charity shop.

Details on the scheme are scarce, but documents submitted to Breckland Council show the company name would be comprised of individually-lit lettering which is 50mm deep and 250mm on the property's main fascia.

There would also be a new internally-illuminated hanging sign with the Starbucks logo on both faces, measuring 600mm in diameter.

File photo 13/8/2013 of Starbucks takeaway cups. There are "shocking" amounts of sugar found in a nu

A new Starbucks coffee shop could be coming to Dereham - Credit: PA

Other big-name coffee chains already in the town centre include Costa Coffee. There are also a number of smaller cafes including Flour and Bean, Tall Orders and Sweetleaf Cafe. 

As it stands, the nearest Starbucks branches to Dereham are in Norwich or on the A11 at Besthorpe, near Attleborough. 

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Norfolk Police

Norfolk Live News

Class A drugs seized from Dereham home

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Leanne Jarman, Morrisons community champion and organiser, at the collection point in Dereham for Ukraine

Video

WATCH: Hundreds donate supplies at Ukraine crisis collection point

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Left to right: Kelly Bond and Darren James.

Drug dealers who had loaded gun in their car jailed for 38 years

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Ian Odgers, Leanne Jarman and Calum MacDonald at Northgate High School in Dereham

Video

Bags for life: High school joins effort to help Ukrainian families

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon