Former coach firm site could be replaced by factory and offices

Plans have been lodged to demolish the existing building at Dereham Coachways on Rash's Green - Credit: Archant

The long-term home of a bus firm which carried thousands of people over the years could be repurposed as a factory building with offices.

Dereham Coachways, which offered private coach hire, ceased operations earlier this year after more than five decades in business.

From 1969, the company's buses were used by generations of children for getting to and from school, while also ferrying them on school trips across the area.

Dereham Coachways was established in 1969 and carried thousands of passengers over the years - Credit: Archant

They have also been hired for a variety of other purposes, including for taking Norwich City fans to watch their team win the Championship play-off final at Wembley in 2015.

At one stage Dereham Coachways had more than a dozen coaches but finished with less than five on its roster.

Following the business' closure remaining vehicles were taken away from its yard on the Rash's Green industrial estate, which has sat empty ever since.

But now, Focus Trovex LLP, which manufactures products including fire doors, wall cladding and washrooms, has lodged plans to take over the site and demolish the existing building.

The old Dereham Coachways site could be taken over by Focus Trovex LLP - Credit: Archant

This would be replaced by a factory, offices and a new parking area with a total of 53 spaces - 49 for cars, two for motorcycles and two for disabled use.

Land for 44 of the parking spaces would need to be acquired from Breckland Council.

There would also be a cycle storage area for 20 bicycles.

Documents submitted to Breckland's planning department say the site would be used for the "manufacture of hygienic wall cladding, pods, doors and washrooms using presses and CNC machinery".

The empty yard at the former home of Dereham Coachways in Rash's Green - Credit: Archant

Approval of the application would result in Focus Trovex creating 10 new, full-time jobs. It currently has five full-time employees, meaning the size of its workforce would be taken to 15.

The company's Norfolk headquarters are already based elsewhere on Rash's Green, at nearby Innova House.

If its proposal is given the green light, it is not yet known whether the firm would move permanently or operate from two different premises.

To view or comment on the plans, visit Breckland Council's planning portal and search for planning reference '3PL/2022/1018/F'.

The council's planning committee is expected to make a decision over the coming months.