'Everybody is welcome' - dedicated pride shop opens in Dereham

Kerry King has opened Pride and Seek in Dereham. Inset, Kerry with her wife, Chip - Credit: Kerry King

The owner of Dereham's first dedicated pride shop has outlined her ambition to provide a place where everybody feels welcome.

Kerry King opened Pride and Seek at Cuthbert Court, in Dereham, on Saturday, October 1.

The store is offering a wide variety of pride-themed products, including colourful clothing, official merchandise and quirky, handmade knick-knacks.

Kerry King has opened her own shop, Pride and Seek, at Cuthbert Court in Dereham - Credit: Kerry King

Mrs King's journey towards opening her own shop began last year, when she was involved in running a pop-up in the build-up to Norwich Pride in the city's Royal Arcade.

There was such an appetite for its upcycled, rainbow-adorned furniture and accessories that she and her friend, Sarah Jane, started their own business called Kerfuffle and Swish.

"When it came back round to pride this year, we started redecorating everything we owned in rainbows," said Mrs King.

"We realised that pretty much our whole market was pride."

As Ms Jane set about opening her own haberdashery in Dereham, she spotted a small vacant unit at Cuthbert Court and sensed an opportunity.

The seed was officially planted and Mrs King's vision for Pride and Seek was born.

And, just 10 days on from opening day, almost all her expectations have been surpassed.

"We've got people from across England who are interested, asking whether I can post bits out to them and if I'm going to start up a website," added the 40-year-old.

"It's been really exciting. As far as I know, there is no other pride shop in Norfolk."

Mrs King admits she had reservations about the venture, questioning whether Dereham was "ready".

Kerry King wants Pride and Seek, in Dereham, to be a safe place for everyone - Credit: Kerry King

So far, however, she has been inundated with positive feedback from members of the LGBT+ community, not to mention countless others.

"Our message is very much: 'It doesn't matter who you are - everybody is welcome'," she added.

"Even if people don't care or agree with what we're doing, there is now a beautiful, bright little shop with amazing colours.

"We have not yet had any hate and I would love to think it will continue that way.

"This is a place for little girls who simply like rainbows - and 30-something blokes, too. If I can provide that one place where people think 'I can go there', even if it helps only one person, then it will be worth it."