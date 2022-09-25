News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Village pub shortlisted for pair of awards after successful reopening

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:51 PM September 25, 2022
Chris Simpson, general manager at the White Swan in Gressenhall, near Dereham

Chris Simpson, general manager at the White Swan in Gressenhall, near Dereham - Credit: Archant

A village pub which reopened following a tireless community campaign has been shortlisted for two awards. 

The White Swan in Gressenhall, near Dereham, has been nominated in the technology and volunteering categories of the Denbury Plunkett Communities Awards 2022.

The White Swan in Gressenhall, near Dereham, reopened in May 2022

The White Swan in Gressenhall, near Dereham, reopened in May 2022 - Credit: Sarah Darnell

The new awards come courtesy of a partnership between the Plunkett Foundation and Denbury Charitable Fund.

They are aimed at recognising businesses in the East of England which have "transformed their local communities and gone that extra mile to support those in need".

The White Swan was acquired in 2020 by Gressenhall Community Enterprise (GCE), which had launched an ambitious effort to prevent it from being turned into housing.

The beer garden and old cart shed at the reopened White Swan in Gressenhall, near Dereham

The beer garden and old cart shed at the reopened White Swan in Gressenhall, near Dereham - Credit: Denise Bradley

GCE raised £260,000 in community shares and received a £100,000 grant from the Plunkett Foundation, which supports community-owned firms across the UK.

The pub finally reopened in May for the first time in four years.

To vote, visit plunkett.co.uk/the-denbury-plunkett-communities-awards-vote.

Alex Begg (right) with Leigh Howard at The White Swan in Gressenhall

Alex Begg, (right), chairman of Gressenhall Community Enterprise, with committee member Leigh Howard at The White Swan in Gressenhall - Credit: Denise Bradley

