Artist gives out random tattoos in celebration of shop's birthday
- Credit: Leighanne Devaney
A tattoo artist celebrated her shop's seventh birthday by giving out tattoos selected at random.
Leighanne Devaney invited the community to a special walk-in day her studio, Devaney Tattoos, at Aldiss Court in Dereham.
To mark the occasion, she decided to offer random tattoos to those feeling brave.
Using a children's grab machine - which would usually contain sweets - customers picked up plastic balls with various designs concealed inside.
Within half an hour of opening, there was already a queue of people waiting to have a go with the grabber.
Ms Devaney said her first two customers of the day hadn't even looked at their randomly-generated designs until the tattoos were complete.
"The support I have from my clients is amazing and I'm very grateful to have them come along and join in the fun," she added.
"Devaney Tattoos would like to thank each and every one of them and we are looking forward to the next party."