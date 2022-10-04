Dereham woman achieves dream of opening her own haberdashery

A Dereham woman has plugged a "colossal" gap in the market by opening her own haberdashery.

Sarah Jane worked at craft shop Knit Wits and Fabrics between 2010 and 2015, before returning for a second stint from December 2021.

Sadly, however, the business closed its doors in July after owners Fiona and Bill Joisce decided to retire - and couldn't find anyone able to take over.

Sarah Jane at the door of her shop, Sarah Jane's Haberdashery, in Dereham - Credit: Kay Willmott

But now, Ms Jane has opened Sarah Jane's Haberdashery at Cuthbert Court, off Norwich Street, and is already welcoming dozens of customers who used to shop at Knit Wits.

Having learned in the summer she was set to lose her job, the 49-year-decided it was the right time to launch a new venture.

"It was very sad," said Ms Jane on the Knit Wits closure. "I spent six weeks telling different people we were going to close, and each time it felt like I was kicking a puppy - they were that disappointed.

A display at Sarah Jane's Haberdashery in Dereham - Credit: Kay Willmott

"People were asking 'where am I going to get my haberdashery?', and I thought 'I need to do something'."

Ms Jane's first step was to organise sessions at village halls in Wendling and Shipdham, where she taught people how to sew on a Monday and Tuesday.

In the meantime, she bought a small amount of haberdashery as thoughts of opening her own shop crept in.

Then came the lightbulb moment, as Ms Jane's daughter, Kay Willmott, spotted a small unit at Cuthbert Court which appeared to be perfect.

"The space is absolutely adorable and it is completely unique," she added. "I looked through the window and thought 'wow - I need that'."

Soon after she organised a conversation with the site's landlord, and the rest was history.

Sarah Jane's Haberdashery opened for the first time on Saturday (October 1) and has already enjoyed widespread acclaim.

"In the end, I don't think it [the opening] could have gone any better," said Ms Jane.

Sarah Jane (left) with Fiona Joisce, who used to run Knit Wits and Fabrics in Dereham - Credit: Kay Willmott

"So many people were coming through the door and thanking me, saying how important it was to them.

"Lots of them are returning customers from Knit Wits. A massive shop like that closes and there is a colossal gap in the market.

"I have started businesses before, but never fully committed like I have with this. It is scary, but also great fun."