Council man uses lockdown to pursue personal trainer dream

A council worker decided lockdown was the perfect time to pursue his dream of becoming a personal trainer.

Alongside millions of people across the country, Kel Cornell, from Scarning, was forced to work from home as the coronavirus lockdown was introduced in March last year.

As coronavirus lockdown changed the way he was working in his job with Breckland Council, the 33-year-old recognised a perfect opportunity to take his passion for personal training to the next level.

While many of us were binge-watching Tiger King or taking part in Zoom quizzes, Mr Cornell spent his evenings studying as he completed a course with UK Sports Training (UKST).

By early July, he had officially qualified as a personal trainer.

"When the first lockdown happened, I wanted to do something different," said Mr Cornell.

"I've always been passionate about fitness and decided to do a course around my work.

"After work, I would be up in my room studying. That's what kept me busy during the lockdown."

Not content with his initial qualification, Mr Cornell is now in the process of becoming an assessor.

The hard work continues but, in the meantime, he has launched 'Kore Personal Training' - his own PT'ing business which he eventually hopes to run full-time.

"To be doing this is really exciting and I'm keen to get things moving," added Mr Cornell.

"But Rome wasn't built in a day and I know people are perhaps not as keen to interact in a gym setting.

"I've been told I need a unique selling point, but the fitness industry is so competitive that, essentially, most PTs do the same thing.

"I suppose my USP has to be my passion. To me, it is not about just doing a few exercises. I am constantly researching and have a great knowledge surrounding supplements and nutrition."

Given he is already in a stable job, Mr Cornell admitted honesty had been the best policy with his current employers.

"I am very honest and open with them," he said.

"They know I've been doing it around work and, so long as it doesn't interfere with my role, they are aware I will be moving at some point.

"I am in a really good job but, when you are passionate about something, it just overshadows everything else."

To train with Mr Cornell, visit facebook.com/KorePersonalTraining or call 07498757628.