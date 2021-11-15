News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Business

Council man uses lockdown to pursue personal trainer dream

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:28 AM November 15, 2021
Updated: 11:37 AM November 15, 2021
Kel Cornell, from Scarning, has launched a personal training business in addition to his job with Breckland Council

Kel Cornell, from Scarning, has launched a personal training business in addition to his job with Breckland Council - Credit: Kel Cornell

A council worker decided lockdown was the perfect time to pursue his dream of becoming a personal trainer. 

Alongside millions of people across the country, Kel Cornell, from Scarning, was forced to work from home as the coronavirus lockdown was introduced in March last year. 

Kel Cornell, from Scarning, has launched Kore Personal Training 

Kel Cornell, from Scarning, has launched Kore Personal Training - Credit: Kel Cornell

As coronavirus lockdown changed the way he was working in his job with Breckland Council, the 33-year-old recognised a perfect opportunity to take his passion for personal training to the next level. 

While many of us were binge-watching Tiger King or taking part in Zoom quizzes, Mr Cornell spent his evenings studying as he completed a course with UK Sports Training (UKST). 

By early July, he had officially qualified as a personal trainer. 

"When the first lockdown happened, I wanted to do something different," said Mr Cornell. 

Kel Cornell, from Scarning, currently works for Breckland Council

Kel Cornell, from Scarning, currently works for Breckland Council - Credit: Kel Cornell

"I've always been passionate about fitness and decided to do a course around my work.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man taken to hospital following crash in Dereham
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after mid-Norfolk crash
  3. 3 Poignant ceremony marks Remembrance Day in Dereham
  1. 4 'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain
  2. 5 'A success story for Dereham' - Polar Express set for another bumper season
  3. 6 Dereham's plans for Remembrance services announced
  4. 7 Can you help find missing Mimi the cat?
  5. 8 GP surgery slams "unacceptable abuse" amid staff shortage
  6. 9 Nightclub owner pledges to do battle against drink spiking
  7. 10 Dereham pub ramps up support of Lee Rigby football team

"After work, I would be up in my room studying. That's what kept me busy during the lockdown."

Not content with his initial qualification, Mr Cornell is now in the process of becoming an assessor. 

The hard work continues but, in the meantime, he has launched 'Kore Personal Training' - his own PT'ing business which he eventually hopes to run full-time.  

Kel Cornell, from Scarning, hopes to eventually become a full-time personal trainer

Kel Cornell, from Scarning, hopes to eventually become a full-time personal trainer - Credit: Kel Cornell

"To be doing this is really exciting and I'm keen to get things moving," added Mr Cornell.

"But Rome wasn't built in a day and I know people are perhaps not as keen to interact in a gym setting.

"I've been told I need a unique selling point, but the fitness industry is so competitive that, essentially, most PTs do the same thing.

"I suppose my USP has to be my passion. To me, it is not about just doing a few exercises. I am constantly researching and have a great knowledge surrounding supplements and nutrition."

Kel Cornell has long been passionate about fitness

Kel Cornell has long been passionate about fitness - Credit: Kel Cornell

Given he is already in a stable job, Mr Cornell admitted honesty had been the best policy with his current employers. 

"I am very honest and open with them," he said.

"They know I've been doing it around work and, so long as it doesn't interfere with my role, they are aware I will be moving at some point.

"I am in a really good job but, when you are passionate about something, it just overshadows everything else."

To train with Mr Cornell, visit facebook.com/KorePersonalTraining or call 07498757628.

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lauren Jarvis has started The Lodge Hairdressing in Dereham

Business booming for mum who quit job during lockdown to launch salon

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The Goat Shed at Fielding Barn has opened a giant German Christmas market.

Christmas | Video

'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Benedict's owner Richard Bainbridge, headteacher Chris Smith and teacher Paul Taylor

High school unveils catering facility after successful funding bid

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Phoebe Stoker, activity coordinator at York House, Dereham, with the poppy display for Remembrance

Gallery

PICTURES: Care home unveils stunning poppy display for Remembrance

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon